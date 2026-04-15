Video Footage Shows Cody Rhodes Destroying Pat McAfee Show Set

Cody Rhodes is on a mission ahead of his match against Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 42.

The former friends will clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

But it won't just be about Rhodes vs. Orton, as Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll have become central figures in this particular rivalry. So, after McAfee stole the title from Rhodes on the April 10 edition of SmackDown, the current champion decided to do something about it.

Cody Rhodes Destroys The Pat McAfee Show Set

Pat McAfee | WWE

McAfee took to X on Wednesday to reveal that Rhodes broke into their studio to steal back the championship.

"Ladies and gentlemen," McAfee wrote. "This is what we walked into this morning thanks to @CodyRhodes. THANKS TO OUR SECURITY CAMERAS....HERE’S THE FOOTAGE."

The video footage shows Rhodes entering the building and grabbing a baseball bat. He then proceeds to smash a photo of McAfee and Orton before reclaiming his title.

Rhodes also takes McAfee's computer and slams it on the floor of the basketball court.

Ladies and gentlemen..



This is what we walked into this morning thanks to @CodyRhodes…



THANKS TO OUR SECURITY CAMERAS



HERE’S THE FOOTAGE #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TuFRJA52xw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 15, 2026

The two have had a few heated exchanges since McAfee was revealed as the mystery caller for Orton on the April 3 episode of SmackDown.

McAfee claims that he and Orton are trying to "save the business" from Rhodes in a story that has garnered plenty of online backlash from WWE fans.

Will McAfee Cost Rhodes The Undisputed WWE Championship?

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes | WWE

A recent report could suggest what's next in this ongoing saga.

According to The Wrestling Observer, WWE's current plan for next month's Backlash PLE on May 9 in Tampa is Rhodes teaming with Jelly Roll to face Orton and McAfee.

That hints at Orton potentially winning his 15th World title at WrestleMania because of the added stipulation that McAfee announced on SmackDown, revealing that he would never appear in WWE again if Orton lost at "The Showcase of the Immortals."

There's no question that McAfee costing Rhodes the championship would create quite a stir, but it seems like WWE is moving forward with his role despite the reception.

If that scenario plays out, it would be a familiar situation for Rhodes, who lost the title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in controversial fashion after interference from rapper Travis Scott.

Cena is set to return to WWE on Saturday as the host of WrestleMania 42.