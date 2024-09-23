Vince McMahon Releases Open Letter Slamming Netflix Documentary
Vince McMahon publicly addressed Netflix's Mr. McMahon docuseries on Monday (September 23) afternoon. The already controversial series arrives on Wednesday morning and promises to deliver a scathing look at the once revered WWE owner and chairman.
McMahon and WWE have thus far stayed mostly away from the Netflix series, refusing to expound upon it or consider it an accurate portrayal of the company during McMahon's formative days until his 2024 ousting.
While McMahon admits in the open letter that doesn't regret participating in the docuseries, he accuses the filmmakers of "conflating the 'Mr. McMahon' character" with Vince McMahon, the pro wrestling executive.
McMahon's tenure in WWE has been a contentious subject ever since former WWE employee Janel Grant's bombshell accusations went public in January. Sex trafficking and sexual assault are among the charges McMahon faces. The Department of Justice is currently investigating Grant's claims before moving forward with the case.
MORE: Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary: Release Date, Start Time, Trailer, How To Watch
Mick Foley is the latest WWE legend to get caught up in the case’s windfall. At a recent event, Foley stated that he isn’t letting the accusations sully the good memories he had working for McMahon, adding that he’d wait until proper evidence was brought forward.
At a recent post-show presser, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes mentioned that WWE superstars don’t speak on the case because they know just as much as the public knows, which isn’t much past Grant’s accusations.
Mr. McMahon will be released on Netflix this Wednesday, September 25. The pro wrestling world will be watching.
MORE: WWE Legend Mick Foley Shares His Thoughts On Vince McMahon Allegations