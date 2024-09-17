Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary: Release Date, Start Time, Trailer, How To Watch
Perhaps the most significant documentary in professional wrestling is here as the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries will premiere on September 25 with six one-hour episodes on streaming service, Netflix.
Watching the trailer, the documentary will feature McMahon buying the WWE from his father and legendary promoter, Vince McMahon Sr., and making the company known as the WWF a national household name. Also shown is the 1994 steroid trial that included testimony from Hulk Hogan, which ultimately helped McMahon to be found not guilty, the June 2007 Chris Benoit double murder-suicide, and the sexual abuse allegation case brought by Janel Grant.
The documentary began production in 2020, but when the Grant allegations came about, it got pushed back with the final episode dedicated to the lawsuit.
Netflix producers reached out to Grant, but she didn't end up getting interviewed for the documentary. The interviews with McMahon happened before his resignation in January after Grant filed her lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis.
Interviews for the docuseries were conducted with Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, John Cena, Bruce Prichard, Eric Bischoff, Jimmy Hart, Bret "Hitman" Hart, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and reporter David Shoemaker.
This is anticipated to be a documentary wrestling fans will be discussing for years to come.
Here is everything you need to know about the Vince McMahon documentary.
Vince McMahon Documentary Release Date?
Date: Wednesday, September 25 Time: The time is unknown as it hasn't be released at this time of writing.
How To Watch The Vince McMahon Documentary
US, UK, Australia: Netflix Everywhere else: Netflix