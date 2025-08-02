What Led To Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure And Who Brought Him Back To WWE
"Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the launch of All Elite Wrestling...thank you, Cody & Brandi!" Tony Khan said in a digital letter on AEW's website following their departures from the promotion.
Cody and Brandi Rhodes were not only on-screen characters, but they helped create AEW as Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer respectively. Without the pair, it's likely much more difficult for AEW get the ball rolling in 2019.
Rhodes left AEW in February 2022 after three years building the company and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to wrestle Seth Rollins. The former TNT Champion sat down with Bill Simmons for his podcast to discuss what led to his departure from AEW and what emotions he was feeling before making the decision to leave.
"Feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends, that we built. Feeling disrespected there [AEW], I wouldn't stand for it...I did way more here than you think, and you're going to find out the moment I walk out the door."- Cody Rhodes on leaving AEW
Rhodes credited his wife Brandi for having a "F--- it" attitude when it came to deciding to leave AEW. The 2025 King of the Ring tried to downplay the frustration he felt toward the promotion, but eventually owned up to his emotions.
"And I hate saying that with any sort of anger or rage, but I'm like the angriest person you're ever going to meet...the greatest revenge on Earth is success."
The disrespect Rhodes felt
Rhodes alluded to what kind of disrespect he felt before leaving AEW and said that not being able to do what he wanted in the one place he helped build from the ground up as a reason for leaving.
"I felt like we were sitting on something wonderful...with the American Nightmare stuff as a bad guy, as a good guy, as something in between, we're sitting on something magic. And if I'm not going to do it in the house I literally, with Matt, Nick, and Kenny built, buddy, I'm going elsewhere!"- Cody Rhodes on what led to leaving AEW
Considering Rhodes felt he couldn't do the things he wanted to do as the American Nightmare in AEW, it's possible some creative limitations placed on the former AEW EVP could have led to him leaving the company and appearing at WrestleMania 38 about two months later.
It all worked out for Rhodes
"Right, it all worked out great," Simmons said in response to Rhodes outlining the positives of his AEW exit.
Despite the possible turmoil that led to Rhodes' exit from the promotion he helped create the foundation for, he emphasized how thankful he is for everyone involved in getting him to return to WWE.
"Every day I am so blessed that Bruce Pritchard, Nick [Khan], and Triple H got me back, and Vince, to live it out...I got to be a part of WWE again...Every one of those records has been broken and I got to be in the matches that broke them."- Cody Rhodes on the positives in AEW exit
The AEW co-founder couldn't help but feel grateful for the way the entire situation turned out. "I am very grateful for, hey okay, this schism happened but the outcome is I got to be with the biggest game in town and not only did I get the spot, I got to show them I could do it," Rhodes said.
Three years after leaving AEW, Rhodes has main-evented three WrestleMania nights and has captured the WWE Undisputed Championship once. He looks to capture a world championship for the second time against John Cena in a WrestleMania 41 rematch at WWE SummerSlam Night 2 this Sunday.
