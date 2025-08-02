John Cena Drops Heel Persona Friday Night On WWE SmackDown
The Champ is back! At least that's his claim.
WWE Champion John Cena declared Friday night on SmackDown that he's over his B.S. and is now back to adhering to his principles of hustle, loyalty and respect.
The announcement was a rather shocking development as Cena is less than 48 hours away from defending his WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion gave credit to the American Nightmare giving him the 'wake up call' he needed when Rhodes assaulted him and forced him to sign the contract for SummerSlam.
Cena said that he lost his way months ago when he was talked into shocking the world and delivering great television. He sold out everything he held dear for one final shot at glory and was then abandoned by cohorts and forced to carry on the charade alone.
It was at Elimination Chamber back on March 1 that Cena turned his back on Cody Rhodes and the WWE Universe by taking part in a brutal beatdown of the American Nightmare, alongside The Rock and Travis Scott.
The only platinum rapper that's showing up at SummerSlam is John Cena himself
No more Final Boss, no more Travis Scott. John Cena is fighting for himself once again and he will bring everything he has into this Street Fight on Sunday.
He did admit that he wants to retire with the WWE Championship, but not to ruin professional wrestling. Cena said he loves pro wrestling, but he wants to take the title with him so the fans don't forget about him when he's gone.
Upon hearing what Cena had to say, all Cody Rhodes could do was smile. He then called for a couple of beers from the timekeepers area, cracked them open and shared a drink with his old mentor as he welcomed him back to WWE.
It will now be the American Nightmare against the Greatest of All Time, and John Cena says he will be at his best. If Cody wants some, he better come get some.
