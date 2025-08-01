Becky Lynch Reportedly Undergoing A Massive Change Imminently
Becky Lynch has one of the more instantly recognizable theme songs in all of WWE, but that's reportedly about to change.
The hard opening down beat of CFO$'s 'Celtic Invasion' has resulted in mass eruptions from pro wrestling audiences for over a decade now, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion is set to debut a new theme song.
Don't worry Lynch fans. Before you get into a tizzy and start biting your fingernails due to overwhelming anxiety, it appears as though The Man has dodged the Def Rebel bullet.
"The band The Wonder Years completed a theme for Becky Lynch a number of months ago, and the wheels have been in motion to have her use it on WWE television," Ross Sapp reported Friday afternoon.
Who are The Wonder Years?
If you are unfamiliar with their work, The Wonder Years are an American rock band that have been performing together since 2005. They've released seven studio albums, most recently 2022's The Hum Goes on Forever.
Lead singer Dan Campbell is a noted pro wrestling fan, and the band has referenced the business in their songs multiple times over the years.
Ross Sapp did not indicate in his report when exactly Lynch will be debuting her new song, he just said it would be 'imminently'.
The Man is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship this Sunday night at WWE SummerSlam against her former protégé Lyra Valkyria. The 'Biggest Party of the Summer' could serve as the perfect event to make such a monumental change in her career.
Becky Lynch will be wrestling her first SummerSlam match in three years this weekend, which is remarkable considering what this event has meant to her throughout her time in WWE.
MORE: Becky Lynch Set To Rekindle Her Rich History With WWE SummerSlam [Exclusive]
Her first main roster PLE match took place at SummerSlam 2015. Three years later she would slap the head off Charlotte Flair's shoulders and launch herself into the stratosphere in the process. Lynch returned from maternity leave at SummerSlam 2021 to shock Bianca Belair and then tore the house down with the E-S-T the following year in Nashville.
The Man will also be coming back around to MetLife Stadium for the first time since she won the main event of WrestleMania 35 over Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.
The only other information about her new theme song that is currently available, is that it will be Lynch's first WWE theme song with actual lyrics.
