WWE Rumors Swirl About Vince McMahon Attending Upcoming Event
John Cena is scheduled to have his last WWE match ever on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event from Washington DC.
At SummerSlam last year, Cena announced that his 2025 run would be his final one with the company and he's spent this year winning championships and fighting old opponents on his retirement tour.
At WrestleMania 41, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to become the Undisputed WWE Champion in what was a record 17th world title victory.
Early in the Cena retirement tour, it was thought that Cena would wrestle the last match of his career in his hometown of Boston. Instead, WWE decided to hold it inside of Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington DC.
With the move to DC, rumors swirled that President Donald Trump would be on hand for the historical moment. Trump has regularly appeared at UFC events put on by TKO Group, who own both the UFC and WWE
Will Vince McMahon make his WWE return for John Cena's final match?
A new rumor popped up over the weekend which pertains to former WWE boss, Vince McMahon. According to both Bryan Alvarez and Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, rumors and speculation have suggested that McMahon and Trump could be on hand for Cena's final match.
Cena's opponent for his final match has not been announced yet. This weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, Cena announced that a 16-person tournament would take place, and the winner of that tournament would face Cena in his final match. Cena confirmed that talent in the tournament would come from Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and possibly individuals who don't currently work for WWE.
MORE: Predicting The 16 ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’ Participants To Determine John Cena’s Final WWE Opponent
Vince McMahon hasn't appeared in a WWE setting since he resigned from his post as Executive Chairman of TKO Group in January of 2024. Prior to that, he appeared on an episode of Smackdown in 2022.
McMahon retired from WWE in 2022 after a WWE Board of Directors investigation found milions of dollars of undocumented hush money payments made to various women from McMahon.
McMahon returned to the company in 2023 to facilitate the sale of his company to Endeavor. Endeavor merged WWE with UFC to create TKO Group, and McMahon was made Executive Chairman of that new company until his resignation in 2024 due to the Janel Grant lawsuit.
