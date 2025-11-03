Jimmy Uso Opens Up About What Went Wrong With Match Against Jey At WrestleMania 40
WWE had a rare set of circumstances on their hands going into WrestleMania 40.
Two identical twin brothers embroiled in an intense feud is an extremely fascinating story to stumble onto as a creative team. Fans expected the bout to be more of a dramatic reflection of everything they had been through together for four years rather than a jaw-dropping display of athleticism, but the match underwhelmed in both of those aspects.
Jimmy Uso appeared on Peter Rosenburg's Cheap Heat podcast to explain what went wrong during his match against his twin brother Jey.
The Usos were given just nine minutes
Jimmy Uso felt handcuffed by the amount of time WWE gave him to properly tell the story he wanted to tell with Jey at WrestleMania 40, and was willing to be squashed by his brother as not to disappoint the fans.
"When I found out about the time, and brother had the [Lil] Wayne entrance… I said, ‘Bruh, let me get in there. Just kill me. Just duck, spear me, boom. Splash me, boom. One, two, three. We just get the hell up out of there. Squash match, what you think? They was like, ‘No, we need something. You gotta give them a little something.’ ‘Well, damn. If we give ‘em a little something, we letting the fans down, I feel.’ We can’t even cook the way y’all want us to cook, because we get nine whole minutes… They ain’t ready for it."- Jimmy Uso about wanting to be squashed
Jimmy also opted to share his and his brothers' initial reaction was after being told how much time they had, explaining how frustrated they were.
Jey Uso felt WWE was "scared" to give them more time
Jimmy explained what it was like to console Jey after being told their WrestleMania match wouldn't get much time.
"Hell yeah, I was pissed off. Hell yeah, I felt some kind of way. But then it’s like, ‘Aye uce, just remember this, no matter what they telling us today and how much time they got or whatever they want us to do out there, understand this brother, don’t let that take away from our moment though. It’s me and you in there, it’s WrestleMania dawg, we in the city of brotherly love, I’m going against you. Brother, I’m happy, I’m blessed, I’m fulfilled today."- Jimmy Uso
Jimmy expressed immense gratitude for simply being in a position to face off against his twin brother at a WrestleMania, and also explained he wanted to be squashed quickly and for rapper Lil Wayne to re-enter the ring for a post-match celebration with Jey.
Jimmy was also speared by Jey off the entrance ramp while trying to interfere with the main event of WrestleMania 40's second night.
