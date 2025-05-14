Wrestling Fans React To Rhea Ripley's Social Media Outburst
Rhea Ripley does not appear to be happy with a certain contingent of women’s wrestling fans.
The former WWE Women’s Champion has made her intentions clear to get back her title after losing it to IYO SKY on the Raw on Netflix debut back in January. She came up short in her quest to regain it at WrestleMania 41, with SKY retaining against both Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match.
However, the match was considered by many to be the best of WrestleMania 41 weekend, and also one of the best women’s matches in WWE history.
But the fan response to women’s wrestling has seemingly been called out by Ripley, who took to X on Wednesday to unleash her frustrations with some of the hypocrisy from supporters.
Women’s wrestling fan
- “women deserve better”
(Same breath)- Rhea Ripley on X
- “she’s sleeping with her boss that’s why she’s where she is”
- “She should retire”
- “She doesn’t deserve it”
- “She’s handed everything and never worked for anything”
- “I hope she gets injured”
Ripley then added a strong statement how the hypocrites are the reason it is a struggle to gain legitimacy in women’s wrestling.
“YOU guys are the real reason it’s so difficult to be taken seriously as a women’s wrestler,” Ripley wrote. “If YOU put as much effort into your own miserable lives as you put into degrading successful women, then maybe you would accomplish something yourself.”
The post quickly picked up steam with fans weighing in on the remarks, and they had a variety of opinions.
Some thought Ripley cooked.
Some were simply unaware that Ripley was on chef duty for the day.
Other noted their displeasure with how the internet wrestling community uses nasty measures to tear down superstars and aspects of wrestling that they don’t enjoy, rather than offering constructive criticism.
Another stated Ripley's backstory and her incredible work ethic to get to this point in her WWE career.
And yet another expressed their opinion on how the reaction to Ripley's role is a double standard.
Elsewhere, a commenter mentioned that some supporters want women’s wrestling to shine, only for them to turn on something when WWE runs with it.
As of publishing, Ripley’s post has garnered more than 500,000 views, 18,000 likes, 4,200 reposts, and 1,000 comments in just two hours.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Zach Gowen Grateful For Return To National Wrestling Spotlight With AEW [Exclusive]
WWE Champion John Cena "Not Surprised" By People's Reactions To His Vince McMahon Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose Reinstated, Now Eligible For Baseball Hall Of Fame
WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Undergoes Heart Surgery