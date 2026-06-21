WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Expecting to Sign International Star

The depth of the WWE Women's Division is deeper than it's ever been before, but that's not going to stop the company from doing work on the free agent market.

WWE has had quite a bit of success with its international free agent signings in particular over the past couple of years, including former Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, two-time Women's United States Champion Giulia and reigning NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria.

Even though she's been with the company since 2017, we'd be remiss not to mention the success of the reigning WWE Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley. Now, another women's star who calls Australia home is reportedly on WWE's radar.

Some within WWE and AAA are expecting to sign Xena

Some within AAA/WWE are expecting Xena to join the company once she finishes up with STARDOM on July 8th pic.twitter.com/KCtmbh05u2 — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) June 21, 2026

Former Artist Of Stardom Champion Tag Team Champion Xena announced this weekend that she would be departing the all-women's Japanese promotion when her contract expires next month. Her final match will take place in Korakuen Hall on Wednesday, July 8.

"To everyone who welcomed me in this beautiful country, Japan, thank you so much. The encounters, experiences, and memories of these three years are treasures to me," Xena said on social media about her time with Stardom.

The 29-year-old from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, has wrestled all across the globe since she first stepped into the ring in 2019, but she appears to be set for a full-time move to North America. The insiders at False Finish reported Sunday morning that there are those within WWE and AAA who expect Xena to sign a contract with them once her deal with Stardom has expired.

Xena | Stardom

While the report does say that WWE and AAA representatives are expecting Xena to sign, False Finish did not say they were the expected favorites to land her services. An important distinction.

There has been no mention of rival All Elite Wrestling having any interest in Xena, but she does have some close connections in the AEW women's locker room. Most notably, Mina Shirakawa.

Xena and Mira held gold together during their days in Stardom, and she recently told Thom Fain in an interview that Shirakawa was her go-to person when she was attempting to transition to a Joshi-style wrestler.

"She still is my to-go person. She came and visited me when I was injured," Xena said. “She gave me more advice on the Joshi-style wrestling because when I came, I wasn’t very, like, top-notch Joshi-style wrestler. I think I am now. I’ve adapted my style to be an all-rounder with high speed, my chops, everything. So I think she helped me adapt.”

Shirakawa has had a difficult time picking up meaningful victories in AEW with her good friend "Timeless" Toni Storm on the sidelines. She could certainly use an ally.

Time will tell where Xena ultimately winds up, but with the information that is currently available, it sounds like WWE and AAA have the inside track.