Backstage Reason Why WWE Changed Jordynne Grace's Entrance Theme
Jordynne Grace has herself a new theme song and fans inside the WWE Performance Center for Tuesday night's episode of NXT were very verbal with their disapproval of the change.
The crowd chanted “fire Def Rebel” ahead of Grace's match with Lola Vice, but don't expect WWE to immediately about-face like AEW President Tony Khan did when he attempted to debut new music for Mina Shirakawa.
When Jordynne Grace arrived in WWE, she brough the song she used throughout her run in TNA along with her. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Grace retained the rights to that, which is part of the reason a switch was made.
"We're told that especially in recent months, WWE has been adamant again about owning theme songs that are used," Ross Sapp reported Wednesday afternoon. "Beyond that, a change was necessitated within due to the sirens at the start of it. With Bron Breakker's theme already having sirens, and the natural family connection to Scott Steiner, that was given the priority."
It is interesting to hear that Bron Breakker will likely keep the sirens moving forward as Seth Rollins and his new faction are reportedly on the verge of getting their own updated theme song.
Word is that the company is working with a mainstream artist on that piece of music, and not Def Rebel. Perhaps Breakker will continue to use his own song ahead of his one-on-one matches, after Rollins' new theme premieres.
