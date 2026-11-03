WWE Announces Two-Day Takeover With ESPN and Marvel Studios

John Cena returned to WWE Raw this week and finally made an official announcement regarding the first-ever John Cena Classic tournament next month. He also revealed a brand new title belt for the tournament's victor.

Cena retired from active competition at the end of 2025 after losing to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. Since then, he's been back a handful of times, but not as a wrestler. Cena was the host of WrestleMania 42 this year in Las Vegas, and then he returned again at Backlash to announce the John Cena Classic tournament.

Details of the tournament were sparse at the initial announcement, and WWE hasn't said much regarding the event until last night. On Raw, Cena stood in the ring and said his tournament would take place on Monday, December 14, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

Alongside the tournament, WWE also announced Tuesday morning an expanded partnership with The Walt Disney Company, and that the John Cena Classic is now part of a special double event with Marvel Studios for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie release.

The John Cena Classic will take place on December 14, and then on December 15, Marvel Studios will host an Avengers: Doomsday-themed Worlds Collide event.

WWE, Fanatics and Marvel Studios collab on exclusive merchandise

WWE logo | WWE

In addition to the double event, Fanatics will host an immersive fan event at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on the same dates. At the event, fans will have an opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise and get autographs from WWE Superstars. Fanatics will also produce special WWE and Avengers: Doomsday crossover merchandise, including specialty belts that will be sold online and at Disney stores.

The John Cena Classic aims to crown a superstar of the night, with wrestlers competing and Club WWE members voting for the winner. As of last night on Raw, Cody Rhodes is the only star to have entered the tournament.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media on Tuesday and commented on the new partnership. "The first-ever John Cena Classic is part of our expanding partnership between WWE, ESPN, and Disney," he wrote on X. "Excited to bring this industry to new heights for the best fans in the world."

The first-ever @JohnCena Classic as part of our expanding partnership between @WWE, @ESPN, and @Disney. Excited to bring this industry to new heights for the best fans in the world. https://t.co/qjajB8fJuq — Triple H (@TripleH) November 3, 2026

December will be a busy month for WWE. In addition to the John Cena Classic, the company will also present television and Wrestlepalooza from Australia that same month. This weekend, WWE heads to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. Announced matches for the event include both world champion vs. champion matches for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship.

In the men's division, Roman Reigns will face Sami Zayn. On the women's side of the house, Liv Morgan will face Chelsea Green. The other featured match on the show is Randy Orton vs. John Cena in a Last Man Standing Match.