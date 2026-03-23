WWE Announces WrestleMania 42 Tony Hinchcliffe Event

WWE is still in the Tony Hinchcliffe business.

On Monday morning, the company announced that Hinchcliffe will run another 'Kill Tony" WrestleMania show. The show will begin after WrestleMania on Saturday night and allow ample time for fans to get from Allegiant Stadium to the Hinchcliffe venue.

"Renowned comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and WWE, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced that KILL TONY: WrestleMania will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18 at 9pm PT, as part of WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas," the company said in a press release.

"KILL TONY, known for its unpredictable format, rising comedic talents and no-holds-barred humor, will feature a mix of WWE Superstars and WWE Legends, established comedians and surprise celebrity guests, while blending rapid-fire standup sets from aspiring comedians with sharp and often brutal feedback from Hinchcliffe and his panel of guests."

WWE still in business with controversial comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe

Tony Hinchcliffe | IMAGO / Future Images

Tickets for this Kill Tony event will go on-sale on Tuesday March 24 at noon. In addition to standard tickets to the event, there will be a handful of VIP tickets available as well.

Tony Hinchcliffe has been a part of WWE events on a couple different occasions. Hinchcliffe has a WrestleMania 41 post-show roast event last year in Las Vegas. He was also a guest on the Stephanie McMahon What's Your Story podcast. Hinchcliffe had a post-show event scheduled for SummerSlam weekend last year, but it was cancelled.

Hinchcliffe is a popular comedian that became quite controversial due to comments he made during an event with Donald Trump on the 2024 presidential campaign trail. Hinchcliffe made controversial comments about Puerto Rico during a Trump event inside Madison Square Garden.

This newly announced Hinchcliffe special is yet another event on the WWE calendar during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas. WWE will host its WWE World Fan Convention from April 16 through April 20. The convention is scheduled to feature autograph signings from various WWE talent, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, and others.

Of course, WrestleMania 42 is the major attraction in Las Vegas that week. The show will stream live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on April 18 and April 19.

Announced matches for the show include CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship, and more.