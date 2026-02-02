WWE Announces WrestleMania Weekend Raw And SmackDown Venue

WWE officially announced the venue for this year's WrestleMania weekend editions of WWE Raw and SmackDown.

In a press release, WWE revealed that both of those shows would take place from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. WrestleMania 42 will emanate from Las Vegas inside Allegiant Stadium.

The exact dates for both shows are as follows:

Friday, April 17: Friday Night SmackDown at T-Mobile Arena

Friday Night SmackDown at T-Mobile Arena Monday, April 20: Monday Night Raw at T-Mobile Arena

The Raw after WrestleMania has become a historic show over the years due to wild crowd reactions and the company's usual storyline reset. As for SmackDown, which airs the Friday before WrestleMania, it has become a bit of a WrestleMania extension.

The Andre the Giant Battle Royal matches that used to take place at WrestleMania have happened on these special episodes of SmackDown.

According to the press release, WWE fans can get tickets for these events on Friday, February 13 at 1 p.m. ET via AXS.com. There's also an exclusive presale on February 11 at 1 p.m. ET.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19. This is the second year in a row that Las Vegas will host WWE's most important event of the year.

WrestleMania 42 matches begin to take shape for WWE

Roman Reigns | WWE

As for the matches at WrestleMania 42, those are still up in the air and unannounced at this time. That said, the Royal Rumble took place over the weekend in Saudi Arabia, so we know at least two potential challengers for world championships.

Liv Morgan won the women's Royal Rumble match and now can wrestle the world champion of her choosing at WrestleMania. Morgan will likely select the WWE Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, or the WWE Women's Champion, Jade Cargill.

Roman Reigns won the men's Royal Rumble match and can also pick a world champion to face at WrestleMania. Right now, the choices in front of Reigns are CM Punk, who holds the WWE World Heavyweight Championship or Drew McIntyre, who holds the Undisputed WWE Championship.

MORE: Update on WrestleMania World Title Matches Following Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Win

Reigns is no stranger to the Undisputed WWE Championship. He famously held that championship for over 1,000 days before losing it to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Rhodes wrestled in the main event of last year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas and lost that championship to John Cena.

Rhodes regained the title at SummerSlam in 2025, but lost it to Drew McIntyre on one of the first SmackDown episodes of 2026.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Set to Make Major Production Change on Future Saudi Arabia Shows

WWE Raw Preview (2/2/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The Rock's Daughter Ava Publishes Polarizing Social Media Post After Leaving WWE

The Latest on Chris Jericho After Not Appearing at the WWE Royal Rumble