Roman Reigns Set to Make His Monday Night Raw Return

Roman Reigns will make his return to WWE Raw on this week's episode from Philadelphia.

Reigns won the men's 2026 Royal Rumble and now has a date with one of the world champions in the main event of WrestleMania. The two current champions are CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, and Reigns has a history with both.

Reigns and McIntyre fought over the world championship during the COVID-era of WWE. As for Punk and Reigns, they were both part of last year's night one WrestleMania main event. Reigns faced Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match. Reigns and Punk both lost the match to Rollins, who sided with Paul Heyman to create The Vision.

Reigns also made news this weekend when he said that WWE didn't have any young talent that was ready to step up and challenge him for the top spot. He went on a creative diatribe on Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

Does Roman Reigns have a WrestleMania challenger in mind?

Reigns will return to Raw this week, but what purpose will he have for being on the show? Does Reigns already know which champion he's going to challenge at WrestleMania? Is that champion CM Punk? If so, will Reigns and Punk cross paths?

Roman Reigns | Netflix

CM Punk has his own problems to handle. Last week on Raw, Punk was destroyed by Finn Balor, who clearly wants a title match. Punk defeated Balor in Ireland two weeks ago on Raw with his world championship on the line. He'll be looking for some kind of revenge this week.

Other announced segments for this week's episode of Raw include Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's World Championship in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Rodriguez has made life difficult for Vaquer due to multiple attacks from behind. Vaquer will finally get her hands on Rodriguez this week.

Also, Liv Morgan will address her Royal Rumble match victory this week. Morgan eliminated one of her own Judgment Day partners in the women's Royal Rumble match, but punched her ticket to WrestleMania.

Will Morgan declare which champion she's going after? What kind of fallout will there be inside of The Judgment Day due to her actions? The WWE audience will get that perspective from Morgan herself on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

