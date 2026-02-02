WWE Raw Preview (2/2/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

We are officially on the road to WrestleMania 42.

The next stop along the way is in the City of Brotherly Love as WWE Raw takes over the Xfinity Mobile Arena, and why save all of the high stakes action for the Royal Rumble?

Stephanie Vaquer is still recovering from a foot injury, but she is healthy enough to defend her Women's World Championship, and she wants a piece of Raquel Rodriguez. After falling victim to a number of sneak attacks, La Primera is ready to settle things once and for all in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

La Primera @Steph_Vaquer vs @RaquelWWE for the Women's World Championship in a Philadelphia Street Fight NEXT WEEK

If Big Sexy is able to capture her first Women's World Championship, it could mark the first step toward an official Judgment Day takeover of the WWE Women's Division. After winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, Liv Morgan is heading to WrestleMania 42 to challenge the champion of her choosing.

Would she face her friend and tag team partner, or turn her attention toward Jade Cargill's WWE Women's Championship? We are expecting to hear from Liv Morgan later tonight.

Roman Reigns won the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second time in his career, but The OTC will make his decision for the 'Showcase of the Immortals' on his own time. He will likely play the waiting game with the Elimination Chamber just a few weeks away, and a motivated Finn Balor is still on the trail of World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

AJ Styles is no longer an active member of the WWE roster. The Phenomenal One has been forced to retire from the company following his loss to Gunther on Saturday. Have we seen the last of Styles, or will the WWE Universe get to say one final good-bye?

The Ring General, meanwhile, will likely have mixed emotions heading into Monday Night Raw. He may have retired AJ Styles, but a fully focused Gunther could have outlasted Roman Reigns to win the Royal Rumble. Speaking of which, who was the hooded assailant that ruined Bron Breakker's dreams of headlining WrestleMania 42? Will we find out later tonight?

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY, Jey Uso and Penta are all being advertised for the show locally. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

Philadelphia Street Fight for the Women's World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez | WWE

Stephanie Vaquer may end up having a date with Liv Morgan in Las Vegas this April, but if she wants to walk into her first WrestleMania as the Women's World Champion, she'll have to get past Big Sexy first.

Raquel Rodriguez has been a thorn in La Primera's side for months now. She even put her on the shelf with a foot injury and kept her on the sidelines for a number of weeks with multiple sneak attacks. Vaquer is out for some revenge tonight as she defends her title in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

WWE Raw location:

Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

WWE Raw card:

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Philadelphia Street Fight for the Women's World Championship

Royal Rumble fallout

