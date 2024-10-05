WWE Bad Blood 2024: Time, Date, How To Watch, Match Card & More
History will be made on Saturday as WWE presents Bad Blood from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.
Five matches are on the show. But in reality, the show is highlighted by CM Punk meeting Drew McIntyre for the third time. This time around though, they lock horns inside Hell In A Cell. The other main event of the show features WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes teaming with former champion Roman Reigns against Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.
It will be the 53rd Hell In A Cell match in WWE history. The HIAC structure is designed to settle feuds. Saturday's match fits the bill as Punk and McIntyre has been WWE's hottest rivalry in 2024. McIntyre won the first matchup at SummerSlam with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee. The rematch occurred at Bash In Berlin. Punk gained the upper hand in winning the strap match after four GTS'.
MORE: WWE Bad Blood 2024: Top 5 Hell In A Cell Matches
Punk thought he was done with McIntyre as he set his sights on current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on the Sept. 2 edition of WWE Raw. However, McIntyre had other things in mind and viciously attacked Punk and left him bleeding and carted off in a stretcher.
Reigns returned at SummerSlam for the first time since losing his title to Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 to help Rhodes thwart off The Bloodline, which ended up helping his rival beat Sikoa to retain the belt.
Reigns was put on the shelf by The Bloodline on Aug. 16 edition of SmackDown when The Bloodline viciously attacked him and powerbombed him through the announce table.
Reigns returned to save Rhodes yet again from another beatdown from his former faction on the Sept. 13 edition of SmackDown after Rhodes beat Sikoa to retain the belt. Later on in the show, Reigns and Rhodes reluctantly agreed to become a team.
The following week's SmackDown, Reigns and Rhodes took part in a memorable segment when they met on the 50-yard line of the Georgia Tech University Football's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. They discussed their respective histories in Atlanta with Reigns letting his rival know that when the match is over, he's coming back for his belt.
Here's how you can watch WWE Bad Blood 2024.
How to Watch WWE Bad Blood 2024 Tonight
North America: Peacock, Traditional PPV via your local cable and satellite providers Everywhere but North America: WWE Network
There is also a pre-show streaming live on Peacock starting at 5 p.m. ET
WWE Bad Blood 2024 Start Time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
Time: 6 p.m.ET / 3 p.m. PT
WWE Bad Blood begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. The card is expected to last around three hours.
Where is Bad Blood 2024?
WWE Bad Blood 2024 takes place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.
WWE Bad Blood 2024 Match Card
● Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu
● Hell In A Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
● WWE Women World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
● WWE Women's Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley
● Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
● Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill Are Special Guest Hosts
Recommended
WWE Bringing Multiple Legends In For Bad Blood 2024 [REPORT]
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes Appearance in Georgia Ahead of WWE Bad Blood