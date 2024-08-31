WWE Bash in Berlin: Match-By-Match Live Results
WWE's first premium live event (PLE) from Germany, Bash in Berlin, is kicking off at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else. Bookmark this page to keep up with results as they happen!
We're getting five solid matches, including three championships on the line and two heated grudge matches. A slim, trim event means more room for banger matches and everyone on this card has the potential to steal the show.
Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are headlining the event in a friend vs friend match with the WWE Championship up for grabs. Owens is a notoriously sketchy companion, having turned on Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho, among others.
We saw bits of heel Owens slithering to the surface the past two weeks on Smackdown--just how much will we see tonight?
The World Heavyweight Championship hangs in the balance when reigning champ Gunther defends against "The Viper" Randy Orton. On Raw this past Monday, Orton took umbrage with Gunther's claim of being the best wrestler in the world. Gunther hasn't paid a fraction of the dues Orton has in his 20-plus year career. Can Orton finally humble The Ring General?
CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been warring since January's Royal Rumble. Tonight, they'll look to settle their beef in a strap match that's promising to be their most violent affair. Will Punk get back his bracelet, or will McIntrye continue to drive Punk insane?
A pair of tag matches round out the card when The Terror Twins and Judgement Day do battle in a mixed tag match, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The Unholy Union, take on ex-champs Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill.