WWE Bash in Berlin Predictions: The Takedown on SI's Picks
Heated rivalries, multiple World Championship matches and an overseas crowd? Bash in Berlin has all the ingredients it needs to be a great WWE Premium Live Event. Even if the card is fairly predictable.
I do have one result that some may find surprising, but does Triple H have something even crazier up his sleeve? Let's discuss these Bash in Berlin matches as logically as we can.
CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match
Punk and McIntyre just want to inflict as much pain as humanly possible to one another. The real winners in this situation are the fans.
This strap match could be an absolute show stealer and the best part is that this is only the second match in a series of three. These two competitors seemed destined to square off inside Hell in Cell come Bad Blood in October and I expect the series to be tied 1-1 by then.
There will come a moment Saturday afternoon when Punk has to choose between touching the final turnbuckle to win the match and retrieving his coveted bracelet. In the end, he'll do the smart thing and claim victory. Although, it will be a much more difficult and drawn-out decision than it probably needs to be.
The loss won't sting too much for McIntyre as he would not have suffered a pinfall or submission loss, but it will eat away at him enough to seek one more battle.
Winner: CM Punk
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship - The Unholy Union (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill
It's almost shocking to realize that Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre have held the Women's Tag Team Championships for almost twice as long as Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill ever did.
The two thirds of the 'Big Three' have been chasing the Unholy Union for 76 days and counting after they stunningly lost their the gold at Clash at the Castle. There will be no third team to defeat this time around. If Isla & Alba want to leave Germany with their titles they'll have to beat either Belair or Cargill to do it. No easy task.
That said, I'm going to predict an upset here and say the Tag Team Champions retain. Don't ask me how, but somehow.
The argument could be made that Belair & Cargill would be better utilized as singles competitors than in a suddenly deep Tag Team Division. Nia Jax is going to need challengers for her WWE Women's Championship, assuming she defeats Michin on SmackDown, sooner rather than later.
If Belair & Cargill fail to get their titles back, will they remain on good terms? Will the Big Three suddenly implode? Who turns on who? Is Cargill ready to stand on her own? Lots of questions could need answers at the conclusion of this one.
Winners: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn
Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan
On paper this match seems like a no contest and it has nothing to do with the reigning Women's World Champion. Liv Morgan has more than proved that she can hang in the ring with Rhea Ripley, but does the master of the chicken tendies have what it takes to hang with a motived - and frankly pissed off - Damian Priest?
Luckily for Liv and Dom, Judgement Day has the numbers and they will no doubt use them to their advantage. While Rhea has her hands full with the Women's World Champion, and probably her attention focused on injuring Dom, Damian will be left to fight off JD, Carilto and Finn.
Despite the advantage, I expect the Terror Twins to get reign supreme. The crowd in Berlin will be treated to an incredibly pleasing beat down of 'Dirty' Dom. The only problem is due to mixed tag team rules, Rhea won't be able to pin little Dom Dom.
Much like Punk and Drew, it makes too much sense for Rhea to even the score to set up a rematch with Liv at Bad Blood. And a win over Dominik would bring Priest one step closer to getting his hands on 'Backstabbing' Finn Balor.
Winners: Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley
Undisputed WWE Championship - Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens
As with all prior Cody Rhodes title defenses it's not if he successfully retains against Kevin Owens, but rather how will he retain his Championship.
The more intriguing angle is whether or not KO can ultimately prove to be trustworthy and not resort to his brutal tactics of old in the quest for his first World Championship since 2017.
We've seen multiple teases the last few weeks that Owens could soon turn back to the dark side, while he insists that 'He's not that guy anymore'.
Best guess is that after several years of fighting the Bloodline, alongside The American Nightmare, Owens will stay true to his word and not stab him in the back. Rhodes will win a hard fought, clean battle to retain the gold. The two will shake hands and remain friends.
Winner: Cody Rhodes
WWE World Heavyweight Championship - GUNTHER (c) vs. Randy Orton
Just because it's predictable, doesn't mean it's going to be bad. GUNTHER is not going to lose in his first World Heavyweight Championship defense. He's just not. Especially with a raucous Berlin audience in his corner.
Expect he and The Viper to put on a hard-hitting, and at times, heart-stopping wrestling clinic. A match that exceeds the one they had at King and Queen of the Ring. The result, however, will never be in doubt.
No excuses and no controversy this time around. In the matches closing minutes, The Ring General will escape the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment and hit the 14-time World Champion with a tidal wave of powerful offense. He'll apply a sleeper hold and render Orton unconscious to send the crowd home happy.
Winner: GUNTHER
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
WWE Bash In Berlin: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Where To Watch
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Owens Reflects on the Last Decade of Fights, Friendships and Breaking Down Fourth Walls in WWE
EXCLUSIVE: Confidence is Key to the Success of Roxanne Perez in NXT