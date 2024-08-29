WWE Bash In Berlin: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Where To Watch
Bash in Berlin continues WWE’s push for more international premium live events. Previous 2024 events outside of the U.S. have been held in Scotland, Canada, France, Australia, and Saudia Arabia.
The Bash in Berlin PLE is WWE’s first in Germany, and it's a solid card from top to bottom.
Cody Rhodes gifted Kevin Owens a shot at his WWE Championship for having his back during the Bloodline feud. With tensions between the two WWE superstars simmering, it will be interesting to see which version of Owens we’ll get: dastardly heel, or fiery face?
MORE: Cody Rhodes on One Major Difference as WWE Champion
Smackdown star Randy Orton jumped to Raw to test the mettle of new World Champion Gunther. This past Monday, while Gunther was in Germany ahead of Bash in Berlin, Orton executed an in-ring promo thanking the fans for their support while warning Gunther that he’d finally humble the braggadocious champion.
CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been feuding all year. Punk cost McIntyre the World Championship on several occasions, and McIntyre stole and continues to have possession of Punk’s cherished bracelet. At Bash in Berlin, a strap match may see their vicious feud finally come to an end.
MORE: Damian Priest Retains as CM Punk Costs Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship
The Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, have been feuding with The Judgement Day, their previous faction, since being ousted at SummerSlam. We’ll see if they get retribution when they face “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a mixed-tag match.
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship earlier this year at Clash at the Castle. Former champs, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, want those titles back. All four women will champion the women’s division moving forward, but who will walk out of Berlin with the championship straps?
What time does Bash in Berlin start?
Date: Saturday, August 31
Time: 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT
Bash in Berlin begins at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. The card is expected to last around 3 hours.
The Bash in Berlin countdown show will start at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT.
How to watch Bash in Berlin
North America: Peacock
Outside of North America: WWE Network
Where is Bash in Berlin?
Bash in Berlin will be live from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. This is WWE’s first PLE in Germany.
Bash in Berlin match card
- WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes defends against Kevin Owens
- World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. Randy Orton
- Mixed Tag Match: Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan
- Strap Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: The Unholy Union vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill
Recommended
Drew McIntyre Fires Shot At CM Punk Ahead Of WWE Bash In Berlin
WWE SmackDown Results 8/23: Cody Rhodes Puts Faith In Kevin Owens Ahead Of Match At Bash In Berlin