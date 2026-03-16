WWE Celebrates 3:16 Day With WrestleMania 42 Ticket Discount

Oh hell yeah!

It's Austin 3:16 Day and the WWE is celebrating with a special offer on tickets. Because the day is 316, the company is offering up live event tickets at a 31.6% discount. The special price is only available today.

The 3:16 Day ticket discount is your ordinary sale. The sale includes tickets for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19. Tickets for both days will be available at the discounted rate.

Celebrate 3:16 Day by using code WWE316 to save 31.6% on select WWE tickets! 💀



🎟️: https://t.co/ZXjNqNpv95 pic.twitter.com/f1FtlveOsL — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2026

WrestleMania 42 ticket sales have been less than stellar at this point and below last year, which emanated from the same building and the same city. The show officially has two main events. First, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Night two will feature CM Punk defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns.

Orton earned his title shot against Rhodes by winning this year's Men's Elimination Chamber match. He viciously attacked Rhodes on this week's episode of SmackDown after officially signing the contract for the match.

Reigns earned his shot at the world championship by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Other announced matches for WrestleMania 42 include Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship and Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship.

Will Steve Austin be at WrestleMania?

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The question on the minds of WWE fans is whether or not "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will make an appearance at WrestleMania 42. Austin appeared at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and announced the night two attendance.

Last year, Austin was also a key inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. For the first time ever, WWE entered a specific match into the Hall of Fame, and that first match was "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13 in Chicago.

Both Austin and Hart were on hand to accept their induction at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. It was Austin and Hart's second induction in the WWE Hall of Fame, as both men previously went in as singles stars.

In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, Austin hinted that he wouldn't be on hand for the 3/16 edition of WWE Raw from San Antonio. He kept the door open for a WrestleMania appearance as he will be taking part in the festivities at WWE World that weekend.

Austin is scheduled to sign for two days at WWE World. He has not officially been announced for Wrestlemania itself.