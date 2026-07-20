How to Watch Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

After months of waiting, it has finally been made official that Ryan Garcia will defend his WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn.

The pair have been circling each other for some time now, and their rivalry only grew in intensity when Garcia claimed the WBC title after comfortably defeating former champion Mario Barrios in February.

Benn has been clear from the start of his career that the green and gold belt is his top priority. This fight is only sweetened by the fact that they will be fighting for a world title.

There were concerns that this fight might not be made due to the ongoing feud between Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya, who have been going back and forth on social media for months, relentlessly throwing threats, promises, and insults at each other.

‼️ ANNOUNCED: Ryan Garcia will defend his WBC welterweight world title against Conor Benn on September 12th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



📺 Live globally on Paramount+ and exclusively on DAZN in the UK and Ireland 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GA3vHxtuSd — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) July 15, 2026

"You've quit once...I'll make you quite again. Can't teach heart! See you September 12," Benn most recently said on social media.

"I'll remind you, every man that has said those words tasted defeat you will be no different," Garcia quickly retorted.

Benn shocked the boxing world earlier this year when he decided to leave his long-time friend and promoter Eddie Hearn in favor of an enormous $15 million deal with Dana White's Zuffa Boxing. His debut for the promotion was an underwhelming fight against an aging Regis Prograis, who said he had wanted to retire before getting the fight offer.

The Brit has also not fought at welterweight in five years, so the question remains if he can make the weight and still perform with the stamina and explosiveness we saw in his two fights at middleweight against Chris Eubank Jr. This will also be a notable step up in opposition for Benn, who is yet to fight at a world level thus far in his career.

Conor Benn (left) throwing a jab against Chris Eubank Jr. (right) | IMAGO / Action Plus

Garcia's win over Barrios was a welcome return to form for the American, who had, before that, lost an upset to old rival and sparring partner Rolando Romero in Times Square. Garcia had a troubled period preceding and following the Devin Haney fight, which is now a no-contest due to his failed drug test and, according to him, played a part in his lackluster performance against Romero.

While it appears he has turned things around of late, it still remains to be seen which version of Garcia will turn up on fight night.

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn date

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn time

Time: TBA

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn

Watch: Paramount+ (US) / DAZN (UK and Ireland)

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn location

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, nevada

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn fight card

The official undercard for this fight is yet to be announced.