WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Star Time, Date, How To Watch, Match Card & More
The second-to-last WWE PLE of 2024 goes down today as Crown Jewel occurs from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Typically, the non-WWE major PLEs are five-match shows. For Crown Jewel, there are seven matches on the card, highlighted by two champion vs. champions with the respective winners becoming the Crown Jewel champion.
Those matches have Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes battling World Heavyweight Titlist Gunther and WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax squaring off with World Women's Champion Liv Morgan.
And what was made official after Monday's WWE Raw, the OG Bloodline of Roman Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso reunite to face the New Bloodline of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.
On Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy were in the ring. Jey told Reigns that they are all equals and if the "OTC" doesn't feel that way then a reunion won't work. With one YEET, the OG Bloodline is back and in full force and ready to take down Sikoa, Fatu and Tonga.
Here's how you can watch WWE Crown Jewel 2024.
How to Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Tonight
North America: Peacock, Traditional PPV via your local cable and satellite providers Everywhere but North America: WWE Network
WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Start Time
Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 Time: 1 p.m.ET / 10 a.m. PT
WWE Crown Jewel begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The card is expected to last around three hours.
Where is Crown Jewel 2024?
WWE Crown Jewel 2024 takes place from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.