WWE PPV/PLE Calendar 2024: Date, Time, Location, Results
WWE Premium Live Events or PLEs are the major standalone events that air primarily on Peacock and WWE Network once per month. Originally known as pay-per-views, the company made the change to call their big shows as premium live events with the expansion of WWE Network to the Peacock streaming service in 2021.
WWE has been known for their Big Four or Five major shows, which are Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and now Money In The Bank. Since 2023, WWE has added an increased focus on running events outside of the United States, with Backlash, Clash At The Castle and Bash In Berlin being held in different continents this year.
Over on the NXT brand, their major shows were once known as "NXT Takeovers", which take place every other month regularly. Since the brand changed to the 2.0 era, they have referred to their pay-per-views as premium live events as well. NXT runs about 6 to 7 major events per year since 2021.
WWE PLE Calendar 2024: Live Events and Results
Date
Event
Venue
Location
January 27, 2024
Royal Rumble
Tropicana Field
St. Petersburg, F
February 24, 2024
Elimination Chamber
Optus Stadium
Perth, Australia
April 6 & 7, 2024
WrestleMania 40
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA
May 4, 2024
Backlash France
LDLC Arena
Lyon, France
May 25, 2024
King & Queen of the Ring
Jeddah Super Dome
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
June 15, 2024
Clash At The Castle
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland
July 6, 2024
Money In The Bank
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
August 3, 2024
SummerSlam
Cleveland Browns Stadium
Cleveland, OH
August 31, 2024
Bash In Berlin
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
October 5, 2024
Bad Blood
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
November 2, 2024
Crown Jewel
Kingdom Arena
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
November 30, 2024
Survivor Series: WarGames
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
WWE 2024 Premium Live Events
Royal Rumble 2024
Royal Rumble 2024 took place on January 27, 2024 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The show featured Cody Rhodes winning the Men's Royal Rumble match by last eliminating CM Punk, while Bayley set the record for women for most accumulated time by last eliminating Liv Morgan to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match.
Elimination Chamber 2024
Elimination Chamber 2024 or Elimination Chamber Perth took place on February 24, 2024 from Optus Stadium in Perth Australia. This was the first major event to take place in Australia since Super ShowDown 2018. The show featured Becky Lynch winning the Women's Elimination Chamber, and Drew McIntyre winning the Men's Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax to retain the WWE Women's World Championship in the main event.
WrestleMania XL
WrestleMania XL or WrestleMania 40 was a two-night event that took place on April 6 and 7, 2024 from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennslyvania. The first night featured The Rock and Roman Reigns defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, while Rhea Ripley retained the WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn ended GUNTHER's 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign.
The second night of WrestleMania featured Cody Rhodes finishing his story by defeating Roman Reigns to end his 1316 day reign and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Also, Bayley defeated IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Championship, and Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins, only for Damian Priest to cash in Money In The Bank to win the title.
Backlash France 2024
Backlash France was on May 4, 2024 from the LDLC Arena in Lyon Metropolis, France. This was the first major show to take place from France and featured Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles.
King & Queen of the Ring 2024
WWE held their first of two PLEs in Saudi Arabia with King And Queen of the Ring on May 25, 2024 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In the main event, Cody Rhodes defeated Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Clash At The Castle 2024
Clash At The Castle was the first WWE major event to take place from Scotland. From the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Damian Priest defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Title thanks to outside interference from CM Punk in the main event.
Money In The Bank 2024
On July 6, 2024, Money In The Bank 2024 took place from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event featured Tiffany Stratton winning the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, while Drew McIntyre won the Men's Money In The Bank. McIntyre went on to cash in his briefcase during the Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins World Heavyweight Championship Match, but CM Punk cost him the match to allow Priest to retain.
SummerSlam 2024
SummerSlam is one of WWE's Big Four events and took place on August 3, 2024 from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The show featured Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship over Solo Sikoa thanks to an assist from the returning Roman Reigns. Also, GUNTHER defeated Damian Priest to win the World Heavyweight Championship, while Nia Jax beat Bayley to win the WWE Women's Championship.
Bash In Berlin 2024
On August 31, 2024, WWE held its first major show from Germany with Bash In Berlin from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany. The show featured GUNTHER defeating Randy Orton to retain the World Heavyweight Title, while Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship over Kevin Owens.
Bad Blood 2024
On October 5, 2024, WWE Bad Blood occurred from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The event featured CM Punk defeating Drew McIntyre to win a bloody Hell In A Cell Match, while Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes beat The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu thanks to an assist from the returning Jimmy Uso. The show closed with the return of The Rock who stared down with Reigns and Rhodes.
The next WWE Premium Live Events
The next WWE PLE is the WWE Crown Jewel event, which will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The show will be from the Mohammad Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Following WWE Crown Jewel, the 38th annual WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2024 from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
WWE NXT PLE Calendar 2024: Live Events and Results
Date
Event
Venue
Location
February 4, 2024
NXT Vengeance Day
F&M Bank Arena
Clarksville, TN
April 6, 2024
NXT Stand & Deliver
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
June 9, 2024
NXT Battleground
UFC Apex
Enterprise, NV
July 7, 2024
NXT Heatwave
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
September 1, 2024
NXT No Mercy
Ball Arena
Denver, CO
October 27, 2024
NXT Halloween Havoc
Giant Center
Hershey, PA
WWE NXT 2024 Premium Live Events
NXT Vengeance Day 2024
NXT Vengeance Day 2024 occurred on February 4, 2024 from F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee. The main event of the show saw Ilja Dragunov defeated Trick Williams to retain the NXT Championship.
NXT Stand & Deliver
The fourth edition of NXT Stand & Deliver took place on April 6, 2024 from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennslyvania. The show featured Trick Williams defeating Carmelo Hayes in the main event, and Ilja Dragunov retained the NXT Championship against Tony D'Angelo. Also, Roxanne Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria to become a two-time NXT Women's Champion.
NXT Battleground
NXT Battleground took place on June 9, 2024 from the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. The show featured Trick Williams defeating Ethan Page to retain the NXT Championship, and Roxanne Perez retained the NXT Women's Championship against TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.
NXT Heatwave
NXT Heatwave took place on July 7, 2024 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This occurred the day after Money In The Bank. The show featured Ethan Page winning the NXT Championship in a fatal four way match against Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans and Shawn Spears.
NXT No Mercy 2024
NXT No Mercy took place on September 1, 2024 from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The event saw Ethan Page defeating TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry to retain the NXT Championship and the debut of Giulia who came out to confront NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez after she retained against Jaida Parker.
The next WWE NXT Premium Live Event
The next WWE PLE is the NXT Halloween Havoc event, which will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2024 from the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
WWE PPV/PLE Calendar 2025
Date
Event
Venue
Location
February 1, 2025
Royal Rumble
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN
April 19 & 20, 2025
WrestleMania 41
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
August 2 & 3, 2025
SummerSlam
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ