WWE Premium Live Events or PLEs are the major standalone events that air primarily on Peacock and WWE Network once per month. Originally known as pay-per-views, the company made the change to call their big shows as premium live events with the expansion of WWE Network to the Peacock streaming service in 2021.

WWE has been known for their Big Four or Five major shows, which are Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and now Money In The Bank. Since 2023, WWE has added an increased focus on running events outside of the United States, with Backlash, Clash At The Castle and Bash In Berlin being held in different continents this year.

Over on the NXT brand, their major shows were once known as "NXT Takeovers", which take place every other month regularly. Since the brand changed to the 2.0 era, they have referred to their pay-per-views as premium live events as well. NXT runs about 6 to 7 major events per year since 2021.

WWE PLE Calendar 2024: Live Events and Results

Date

Event

Venue

Location

January 27, 2024

Royal Rumble

Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg, F

February 24, 2024

Elimination Chamber

Optus Stadium

Perth, Australia

April 6 & 7, 2024

WrestleMania 40

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia, PA

May 4, 2024

Backlash France

LDLC Arena

Lyon, France

May 25, 2024

King & Queen of the Ring

Jeddah Super Dome

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

June 15, 2024

Clash At The Castle

OVO Hydro

Glasgow, Scotland

July 6, 2024

Money In The Bank

Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

August 3, 2024

SummerSlam

Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland, OH

August 31, 2024

Bash In Berlin

Mercedes-Benz Arena

Berlin, Germany

October 5, 2024

Bad Blood

State Farm Arena

Atlanta, GA

November 2, 2024

Crown Jewel

Kingdom Arena

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

November 30, 2024

Survivor Series: WarGames

Rogers Arena

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

WWE 2024 Premium Live Events

Royal Rumble 2024

Royal Rumble 2024 took place on January 27, 2024 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The show featured Cody Rhodes winning the Men's Royal Rumble match by last eliminating CM Punk, while Bayley set the record for women for most accumulated time by last eliminating Liv Morgan to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Elimination Chamber 2024

Elimination Chamber 2024 or Elimination Chamber Perth took place on February 24, 2024 from Optus Stadium in Perth Australia. This was the first major event to take place in Australia since Super ShowDown 2018. The show featured Becky Lynch winning the Women's Elimination Chamber, and Drew McIntyre winning the Men's Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax to retain the WWE Women's World Championship in the main event.

WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL or WrestleMania 40 was a two-night event that took place on April 6 and 7, 2024 from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennslyvania. The first night featured The Rock and Roman Reigns defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, while Rhea Ripley retained the WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn ended GUNTHER's 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign.

The second night of WrestleMania featured Cody Rhodes finishing his story by defeating Roman Reigns to end his 1316 day reign and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Also, Bayley defeated IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Championship, and Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins, only for Damian Priest to cash in Money In The Bank to win the title.

Backlash France 2024

Backlash France was on May 4, 2024 from the LDLC Arena in Lyon Metropolis, France. This was the first major show to take place from France and featured Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles.

King & Queen of the Ring 2024

WWE held their first of two PLEs in Saudi Arabia with King And Queen of the Ring on May 25, 2024 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In the main event, Cody Rhodes defeated Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Clash At The Castle 2024

Clash At The Castle was the first WWE major event to take place from Scotland. From the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Damian Priest defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Title thanks to outside interference from CM Punk in the main event.

Money In The Bank 2024

On July 6, 2024, Money In The Bank 2024 took place from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event featured Tiffany Stratton winning the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, while Drew McIntyre won the Men's Money In The Bank. McIntyre went on to cash in his briefcase during the Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins World Heavyweight Championship Match, but CM Punk cost him the match to allow Priest to retain.

SummerSlam 2024

SummerSlam is one of WWE's Big Four events and took place on August 3, 2024 from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The show featured Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship over Solo Sikoa thanks to an assist from the returning Roman Reigns. Also, GUNTHER defeated Damian Priest to win the World Heavyweight Championship, while Nia Jax beat Bayley to win the WWE Women's Championship.

Bash In Berlin 2024

On August 31, 2024, WWE held its first major show from Germany with Bash In Berlin from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany. The show featured GUNTHER defeating Randy Orton to retain the World Heavyweight Title, while Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship over Kevin Owens.

Bad Blood 2024

On October 5, 2024, WWE Bad Blood occurred from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The event featured CM Punk defeating Drew McIntyre to win a bloody Hell In A Cell Match, while Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes beat The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu thanks to an assist from the returning Jimmy Uso. The show closed with the return of The Rock who stared down with Reigns and Rhodes.

The next WWE Premium Live Events

The next WWE PLE is the WWE Crown Jewel event, which will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The show will be from the Mohammad Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Following WWE Crown Jewel, the 38th annual WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2024 from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

WWE NXT PLE Calendar 2024: Live Events and Results

Date

Event

Venue

Location

February 4, 2024

NXT Vengeance Day

F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN

April 6, 2024

NXT Stand & Deliver

Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, PA

June 9, 2024

NXT Battleground

UFC Apex

Enterprise, NV

July 7, 2024

NXT Heatwave

Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

September 1, 2024

NXT No Mercy

Ball Arena

Denver, CO

October 27, 2024

NXT Halloween Havoc

Giant Center

Hershey, PA

WWE NXT 2024 Premium Live Events

NXT Vengeance Day 2024

NXT Vengeance Day 2024 occurred on February 4, 2024 from F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee. The main event of the show saw Ilja Dragunov defeated Trick Williams to retain the NXT Championship.

NXT Stand & Deliver

The fourth edition of NXT Stand & Deliver took place on April 6, 2024 from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennslyvania. The show featured Trick Williams defeating Carmelo Hayes in the main event, and Ilja Dragunov retained the NXT Championship against Tony D'Angelo. Also, Roxanne Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria to become a two-time NXT Women's Champion.

NXT Battleground

NXT Battleground took place on June 9, 2024 from the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. The show featured Trick Williams defeating Ethan Page to retain the NXT Championship, and Roxanne Perez retained the NXT Women's Championship against TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

NXT Heatwave

NXT Heatwave took place on July 7, 2024 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This occurred the day after Money In The Bank. The show featured Ethan Page winning the NXT Championship in a fatal four way match against Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans and Shawn Spears.

NXT No Mercy 2024

NXT No Mercy took place on September 1, 2024 from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The event saw Ethan Page defeating TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry to retain the NXT Championship and the debut of Giulia who came out to confront NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez after she retained against Jaida Parker.

The next WWE NXT Premium Live Event

The next WWE PLE is the NXT Halloween Havoc event, which will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2024 from the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

WWE PPV/PLE Calendar 2025

Date

Event

Venue

Location

February 1, 2025

Royal Rumble

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, IN

April 19 & 20, 2025

WrestleMania 41

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, NV

August 2 & 3, 2025

SummerSlam

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, NJ

