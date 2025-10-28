WWE Drops WrestleMania 42 Trailer After Days Of Mysterious Shoe Teasers
WWE has unveiled its full trailer for WrestleMania 42 in 2026.
There was a lot of online discourse surrounding a series of cryptic videos that WWE released on social media on Sunday and Monday, with a variety of theories being bantered about.
Initially, there was the belief that the videos were teasing the return of a potential superstar, such as Gunther, Santos Escobar, Tony D’Angelo, or even Chris Jericho.
However, a later report noted that top WWE superstars had recently been filming a promotional campaign for WrestleMania 42, which will return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19.
And now, WWE fans can see the finished product.
WWE unveils WrestleMania 42 trailer
WWE revealed the Vegas-themed WrestleMania 42 trailer on Tuesday, featuring Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, and Triple H sitting around a poker table.
“They say in Vegas, everyone has a tell - a blink, a tell, a breath, a moment that can’t be controlled,” Triple says in the video. “But the great ones, they use it to their advantage. They own it. They’ve got them right where they want them. The rest just haven’t figured it out yet.”
WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas generated the largest gate for any specific event in WWE history.
The original location for WrestleMania 42 was supposed to be New Orleans, but WWE announced back in June that it would return to Las Vegas for a second straight year. New Orleans will host the Money in the Bank PLE next year on September 6 at the Smoothie King Center.
Potential WWE WrestleMania 42 Matches
Who will headline each night of the WrestleMania 42 card?
Well, the addition of Rhodes, Reigns, Punk, and Lesnar suggests all four men are set to be in prominent positions, which is no surprise given their current status in WWE.
Punk will face Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with Seth Rollins’ injury potentially throwing a wrinkle in WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 42.
Reigns would make sense as a possible opponent for either Punk or Rollins should the latter return in time for the biggest show of the year.
Meanwhile, Lesnar being connected to Heyman again would make for an interesting dynamic between Lesnar and ‘The Vision’ duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Lesnar vs. Breakker at WrestleMania 42? How about Lesnar vs. Gunther?
And then there’s Rhodes, who could also be in the mix as a possible opponent for Punk. WWE has teased interactions between the two former AEW stars since Punk’s return, and some fans are hoping the payoff will come at WrestleMania 42.
Another option for Rhodes is Randy Orton, with WWE hinting at a potential turn for ‘The Viper’ to chase a 15th World title.
The Latest on AEW, TNA & More
Mickie James Reveals Vince McMahon's Reaction To Infamous WWE WrestleMania Moment
What Makes Mercedes Moné So Good? Her AEW Rivals Weigh in [Exclusive]
WWE Hall Of Famer Mike Rotunda, Bray Wyatt's Father, Reportedly Enters Hospice