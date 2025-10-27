New Reports Reveal What WWE's Mysterious Walking Vignettes Are For
WWE sparked heavy speculation across the internet this weekend with multiple vignettes showcasing mysterious men walking. Now, it appears there could be some clarity as to who they are featuring, and what exactly they are for.
The company posted four cryptic teasers over the last several days, featuring unidentified people walking stoically.
Speculation has run wild as to who they could be for, or what they could be teasing, ranging from a returning Santos Escobar or Gunther, Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho, and beyond. Some have even speculated it could be teasing the Survivor Series War Games entrants.
Unfortunately for some fans, it may not be leading to much at all. PWInsider's Mike Johnson revealed on PWInsider Elite Monday morning that the teases are likely related to WrestleMania 42 promotional material, and not a returning wrestler. The news would later be confirmed by WrestleVotes on X.
Johnson noted in his report that Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns were all recently at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Conn., and filmed material while at the offices. It is believed they are the featured men in the vignettes, with all signs pointing to a WrestleMania 42 promotional campaign being the endgame.
WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas
WWE will attempt to build as much goodwill as possible ahead of WrestleMania 42, as its WrestleMania announcements have been the source of controversy as of late.
Las Vegas hosted WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium last year, seeing John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes in the main event to win his WWE record-setting 17th world title. It was initially announced that New Orleans would host WrestleMania 42 at the Caesars Superdome, but the event was instead moved back to Las Vegas.
New Orleans will now host Money in the Bank, slated for next September at the adjacent Smoothie King Center.
WrestleMania 43, however, will be the first international WrestleMania. The company revealed earlier this summer that the "Show of Shows" would be heading to Saudi Arabia, and has been actively encouraging fans in the United States to make the trip for the event in 2027.
There is no date listed for the show as of yet, however.
As noted, WrestleMania 42 will once again be held at Allegiant Stadium, with the show going down on April 18 and April 19. While it is widely speculated Jericho could be in the company by then after his expected AEW departure, it appears these vignettes are ultimately not for anyone in particular.
