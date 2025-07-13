Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Evolution 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

WWE Evolution is here.

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

The all-women's WWE PLE, Evolution, returns to the calendar for the first time since 2018.

The show is loaded up with multiple matches that will shape the women's division, but two championship matches lead the way. First, Rhea Ripley will look to secure the WWE World Heavyweight Championship again when she challenges Iyo Sky.

Ripley has not been able to ever beat Sky and it was Sky that insisted on facing Ripley in this match. Sky has said she wants to face only the best competition and that Ripley is exactly that. Will Ripley regain the championship? Or will Sky continue her dominance over Mami.

On the Smackdown side of things, Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against a returning Hall of Famer in Trish Stratus. Can Stratus find her Attitude Era self and dethrone Stratton?

WWE Evolution Live Blog

-Stars were shown arriving to the arena and then a special Evolution 2 intro aired to welcome the audience to the show.

-Stephanie McMahon made her entrance and joined Joe Tessitore at the analysis table. McMahon talked about the significance of the event and how this one will differ from the first. She sais she was most excited for Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

WWE Evolution card (Announced):

IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Kabuki Warriors vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

No Holds Barred Match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi with Bianca Belair as the Special Guest Referee

Women's No. 1 Contender Battle Royal - Winner Gets a title shot at Clash in Paris

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results

Seth Rollins Appears To Suffer Serious Injury At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Charlotte Flair Gives Credit To 'Fifth Horsewoman' Ahead Of WWE Evolution

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/WWE