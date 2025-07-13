WWE Evolution 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
The all-women's WWE PLE, Evolution, returns to the calendar for the first time since 2018.
The show is loaded up with multiple matches that will shape the women's division, but two championship matches lead the way. First, Rhea Ripley will look to secure the WWE World Heavyweight Championship again when she challenges Iyo Sky.
Ripley has not been able to ever beat Sky and it was Sky that insisted on facing Ripley in this match. Sky has said she wants to face only the best competition and that Ripley is exactly that. Will Ripley regain the championship? Or will Sky continue her dominance over Mami.
On the Smackdown side of things, Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against a returning Hall of Famer in Trish Stratus. Can Stratus find her Attitude Era self and dethrone Stratton?
WWE Evolution Live Blog
-Stars were shown arriving to the arena and then a special Evolution 2 intro aired to welcome the audience to the show.
-Stephanie McMahon made her entrance and joined Joe Tessitore at the analysis table. McMahon talked about the significance of the event and how this one will differ from the first. She sais she was most excited for Naomi vs. Jade Cargill
WWE Evolution card (Announced):
IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship
Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Kabuki Warriors vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
No Holds Barred Match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi with Bianca Belair as the Special Guest Referee
Women's No. 1 Contender Battle Royal - Winner Gets a title shot at Clash in Paris
