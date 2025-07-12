WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results, Highlights & Live Blog
A professional wrestling legend enters his final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Goldberg is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in what is being billed as a retirement match for the WWE Hall of Famer.
Things got personal between the two men last October in the same arena when Gunther embarrassed Goldberg in front of his family at WWE Bad Blood, which led to the return of the three-time World Champion on the June 9 episode of Raw.
The question is, if Goldberg gets his revenge and dethrones ‘The Ring General’ to win the title, what’s next for both the retiring legend and the championship?
Meanwhile, another personal rivalry has been brewing between Seth Rollins and LA Knight.
Rollins’ faction - consisting of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman - got the better of Knight at WWE Money in the Bank, which allowed ‘The Visionary’ to become Mr. Money in the Bank for the second time in his career.
But ‘The Megastar’ is aiming to earn a signature win to potentially take a step towards world title contention, and he seems prepared to do what it takes to get there.
However, will the numbers game be too much for Knight to overcome at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Or could he have some help from Jey Uso, Penta, or possibly CM Punk?
Also announced is the returning Drew McIntyre going one-on-one with Randy Orton to renew their longtime rivalry in WWE.
McIntyre would enjoy nothing more than to Claymore his way into a future championship opportunity on SmackDown, but he’ll have to go through Orton, who is trying to regain momentum after losing to Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring finals at WWE Night of Champions.
The Takedown on SI will have LIVE coverage of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event starting at 8 pm ET.
- Joe Tessitore and Jesse 'The Body' Ventura welcome us to Atlanta.
- Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton will kick things off. Jelly Roll is in Orton's corner, while Logan Paul is out with McIntyre after the chaos on SmackDown.
- McIntyre targets the back early by dropping Orton on the announce table, but Paul eventually gets in the mix with a distraction. That allows McIntyre to hit a Claymore, but Orton gets a foot on the rope. Jelly Roll drops Paul, and McIntyre yells at the music supertar.
- Randy Orton defeats Drew McIntyre. Orton hits an RKO outta nowhere and that'll do it.
- After the match, Paul hauls off on Orton, but here comes Jelly Roll. He drops Paul again. However, McIntyre hits Jelly Roll with a Claymore! Officials out to check on Jelly Roll, and SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis is not happy.
- Back from commercial, and McIntyre and Paul are arguing with Aldis and Raw general manager Adam Pearce. Tag team match at SummerSlam?
- IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Jade Cargill are in the front row as the get ready for Evolution on Sunday. But Naomi isn't having it! She attacks Cargill from behind, and they brawl as officials try to get between them. Aldis gets on the mic and announces Bianca Belair as the special guest referee for their match. That's huge.
- Former WCW head of security Doug Dillinger is in the crowd! So is Diamond Dallas Page.
- Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship is up next.
- Solo is frustrated early, but he has JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga there to get him back on track. Back from commercial, and Solo takes control and goes for the spike, but Jimmy hits multiple superkicks for a near fall.
- Solo Sikoa defeats Jimmy Uso to retain the United States Championship. Jimmy goes up top but Solo rolls out of the ring. Jimmy figures he'll just hit a corkscrew onto everyone because why not? However, Talla gets pissed and helps Solo roll up Jimmy for the victory.
- After the match, Solo and his MFT attack Jimmy, but Jacob Fatu is back for revenge! Fatu and Talla goe face to face, and then Fatu flies out onto Talla and Solo as they retreat.
