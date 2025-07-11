Charlotte Flair Gives Credit To 'Fifth Horsewoman' Ahead Of WWE Evolution
It's very fitting that WWE Evolution falls on July 13 this year. Ten years ago this Sunday a revolution was kicked started with the main roster debuts of three all-time great women's performers.
Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, now wrestling as Mercedes Moné in AEW, were called up from NXT and introduced to the WWE Universe by Stephanie McMahon on Monday Night Raw. Bayley, the fourth and final member of the group known as the Four Horsewomen, would join them the following summer.
While those four women are largely anointed as being the 'best of the best' of their era, Charlotte Flair told Jordan Mendoza of USA Today that there's 'Fifth Horsewoman.' Her tag team partner this Sunday at Evolution, Alexa Bliss.
“Don’t tell her this, but I adore her,” Flair told Mendoza.
Alexa Bliss made her main roster debut in July of 2016 and wasted no time in establishing herself as a major player within the division. She defeated Becky Lynch to become the second ever SmackDown Women's Champion and would later became the first woman to have held both the SmackDown and Raw Women's Titles.
Once bitter rivals, Flair and Bliss have reluctantly (in kayfabe) found themselves as allies over the past few weeks. They've earned themselves an opportunity now to become Women's Tag Team Champions, and whether they win the titles or not on Sunday, Charlotte is very intrigued by their continued on screen relationship.
“I think trying to blend the two will just add layers to The Queen that we've seen so stoic for so many years,” she said. “Pushing myself to get outside of my comfort zone of what The Queen is and what does that look like? Is it the mad Queen? Is it the killer Queen? Is it the unraveled Queen? Is it best friends with Lexi and being a twisted Queen?”
WWE Evolution goes live this Sunday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The show starts at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
