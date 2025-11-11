WWE Fans Are All Saying Same Thing About Finn Balor's Cryptic Post

There may be trouble brewing within The Judgement Day if Finn Balor's recent tweet in the aftermath of Monday Night Raw is anything to go by.

And plenty of WWE fans are reading into the Irishman's cryptic post on X as a declaration of celebration, despite The Judgement Day taking two pretty substantial L's on Raw last night.

Not only did Raquel Rodriguez come up short in challenging Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship, but Dominik Mysterio lost his Intercontinental Title to John Cena. Dom's loss brought an end to a reign that began at WrestleMania 41, in which he triumphed over Bron Breakker, Penta and his Judgement Day stablemate Balor.

Finn Balor Seems Pretty Happy After Dominik Mysterio's IC Title Loss

Notably absent during Dirty Dom's loss to Cena was The Judgement Day, who have so often run interference to maintain Mysterio's grasp on the IC gold over the last seven months. Balor and JD McDonagh recently dropped their World Tag Team Titles to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, but former NXT Champion Balor has long been making eyes at the IC belt, even when it was in Dom's possession.

And if his post on X this morning is anything to go by, Balor is not losing any sleep over his teammate's loss.

Balor took to X and posted "I woke up and I'm having a wonderful day!"

I woke up and I’m having a wonderful day! — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) November 11, 2025

WWE Fans React To Finn Balor's Social Media Post

Fans on X were quick to surmise that Balor's great start to the day was in no small part down to Dom suffering a terrible night just a few hours prior.

"I wonder why," wrote @SamirParvez

@WrestlingJay: "Finn about dom s loss"

@RN_Fuller: "Surely not because of this??," accompanied by an image of Cena holding the title.

Surely not because of this?? 🤣🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/gvyMBgfmWh — Randi 🫶 (@RN_Fuller) November 11, 2025

@_WSR_Wrestling_: "Could it be about that, by any chance?," again accompanied by an image of Cena holding the title.

@its_amaan02: "Dom lost his ic title"

@Blackie_Chann897: "I wonder why? Lol"

@Jack_Breaking: "Breaking: Finn Bálor declares it a "wonderful day" — just hours after John Cena yeets Dominik into Grand Slam glory.

Coincidence? Or is Judgment Day’s karma finally catching up?

Either way, the Prince is thriving!"

@Domjeez: "How come you ain’t come out to help Dom??"

@cbeyers1999: "Thanks for not coming out last night. You a real one, Finn"

@b7t7s7vanday: "Because dominik lost lmao HEEL TURN WHEN!!!"

The Judgement Day's Time as a Stable Could be Coming to an End

Balor's post could end up being referenced on WWE television in the coming weeks, for all we know, but one thing is seemingly for sure, and that is, after over three years causing chaos on Raw, The Judgement Day's time feels like it is beginning to wind down.

Balor teasing dissent with Dom has been a long-running storyline arc within The Judgement Day, who also lost Liv Morgan due to injury this year. Roxanne Perez has since taken over Morgan's role in the group (albeit without becoming a love interest for Dom. Yet), which would seemingly pave the way for a Morgan babyface return once the former Women's World Champion is cleared for action following her shoulder injury.

MORE: How WWE Redeemed John Cena's Retirement Tour With An All-Time Great Boston Moment

In addition to Carlito's release earlier this year, a Balor and Dom bust up coupled with Liv returning and making a beeline for Roxanne would presumably be the final nail in the coffin for Raw's premier gang of goths, who infamously turned on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024.

As for Dom, a third major PLE match against his father could potentially be in the offing, with Rey Mysterio recently returned from injury and Survivor Series emanating from their hometown of San Diego. Maybe a AAA Mega Championship defense? Or could Balor's words lead to a showdown between him and Dirty Dom in California over Thanksgiving weekend?

