WWE Files New Trademark For Attitude Era Superstar
On Monday (September 16), WWE filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
According to a report by Fightful, the trademarks included "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's catchphrase "Austin 3:16" and "Shotzi Blackheart".
Full description of the trademark filing:
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
Austin 3:16 became a cultural phenomenon in 1996 after Austin mocked Jake Roberts in a post-match promo at King of the Ring, saying "You sit there and you thump your Bible, and it didn’t get you anywhere! Talk about your Psalms, talk about John 3:16… Austin 3:16 says I just whooped your a**!". The phrase became a rallying cry for fans and was part of his signature look.
Watch his iconic speech below.
Surprisingly, WWE never trademarked "Austin 3:16" considering how popular it was during the Attitude era and how much merchandise they sold with it. No details yet on what they plan to do with the new trademark or if they simply need to do it from a legal standpoint.