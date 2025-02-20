WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg Reveals When He'll Wrestle His Last Match
WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is preparing for his final match.
Back on January 30th, Goldberg revealed on his CarCast podcast that he was training and undergoing stem cell therapy in South America to get ready for his final WWE match. Now, in the latest episode which dropped this morning (February 20), Goldberg opened up with details on his treatment and revealed that his last match will take place this summer.
Goldberg commented on how he's feeling, saying:
"I feel like a trillion bucks. Whether it's from the stuff that I altered my life prior or the stem cell treatment after a day. I feel like a million bucks, comparatively. You have to be logical, but it's like you're a racehorse again, and you're being held in a stall, and you can't come out for a period of time.
He then revealed he'll be getting in the ring for his retirement match this summer.
I have a match sometime this summer. I don't know exactly when it is, but I know it's coming up and I know at 58 years old I have to be in my underwear in front of everybody and I hold a very high standard of myself. I need to get to work yesterday. The long-term benefit and the benefit for me in the ring will be much more if I just calm my ass down,
Goldberg did not reveal the exact date of the match. Listen to the full podcast below.
