Seth Rollins Comments On Facing "Bitter Rivals" In Potential WrestleMania 41 Match
Seth Rollins says he'd love to face both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 because he'd get to kick both of their asses at the same time.
A triple threat match between Rollins, Punk, and Reigns has been a rumored direction for WWE and Rollins discussed those rumors during an appearance on Not Just Football.
That means I get to kick both their asses at the same time. My two most bitter rivals? Please. On the Grandest Stage of Them All? That screams fantastic to me. Now, obviously you mentioned me stomping Roman’s head at the Rumble. We don’t know what his WrestleMania status is gonna be. I don’t know when he’s gonna come back. He’s on a ‘limited schedule’ as it is, so we’ll see what kind of deal he wants to work out. CM Punk’s gotta make it to WrestleMania this year. Last year, he didn’t make it to WrestleMania. Fragile Phil got hurt, didn’t make it to WrestleMania. So this year, we’ll see if he can get there.- Seth Rollins (h/t Fightful)
Rollins and Punk were scheduled to wrestle one another at WrestleMania last year, but Punk tore his tricep in the 2024 Royal Rumble. Instead, they exchanged punches in the main event of the first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. Punk was victorious.
Both Punk and Rollins are in the men's Elimination Chamber match this year. In the same interview, Rollins spoke about that match and his health heading into it.
I am healthy and in my prime. I am there every single week. I am the only 100% guarantee of the three of us for WrestleMania. But if you said to me today, ‘Would you like to fight those guys at WrestleMania?’ I would say, ‘Please, bring it on.’ But we got a long way to go. We got Elimination Chamber coming up,"- Seth Rollins (h/t Fightful)
The men's Elimination Chamber match this year features John Cena, CM Punk, Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest. The winner will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Rollins qualified for that match on this week's episode of Raw by defeating Finn Balor.
