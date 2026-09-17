WWE Hall of Famer's Daughter Confirmed as New Performance Center Recruit

WWE has officially announced the latest class of Performance Center recruits, and among the group is a Hall of Famer's daughter.

In recent years, WWE's talent development program has largely seen aspiring superstars begin their journey as new recruits at the Performance Center. There, they hone their skills and work with coaches, and many of them become members of the NXT roster. More recently, some of these performers gain experience competing on EVOLVE or WWE LFG.

Now, WWE has confirmed the latest rookie class at the Performance Center, and it includes some noteworthy names.

Rey Mysterio's daughter announced as member of WWE Performance Center class

Rey Mysterio | WWE

In a post on the company's official website, WWE announced a new class of recruits that will start training at the facility in Orlando, Florida. The group includes Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah Gutierrez, who is following in the footsteps of a Hall of Fame inductee.

She is also the sister of Dominik Mysterio, a two-time Intercontinental Champion who remains part of the Raw roster and a member of The Judgment Day.

The class also includes former TNA referee Katie Reynolds, as well as independent wrestlers Zoë Sager, Jackson Goonrey (Scott Green), and Tyran Tuckey, also known as The Tuckman.

Introducing the newest Rookie Class at the WWE Performance Center! 🔥



Cara Brown

Katie Reynolds

Aalyah Gutierrez

Zoë Sager

Ana da Silva

Jackson Goonrey

Tyran Tuckey



MORE INFO 👉 https://t.co/C0DrCVBMZt pic.twitter.com/Nhoul9YK0e — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 17, 2026

Additional members include Ana da Silva, a Brazilian track-and-field athlete who competed at the University of Georgia and became a three-time national champion in her home country, and Cara Brown, an amateur wrestler at Cumberland University.

Sager was previously signed to the WWE ID program; she has wrestled for the WWE Women's ID Championship and has had dark matches on NXT in the past. Tuckey and Goonrey teamed up on the Australian independent scene as The Dropouts, and Goonrey was the runner-up on Australian Survivor: Redemption.

Gutierrez is no stranger to wrestling; in addition to being part of the Mysterio family, she has made appearances on WWE programming. In 2020, she was in a storyline with Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins. She also appeared ringside at WrestleMania 39, where Dominik threw a drink in her face during his match with Rey.

Dominik recently sent his sister a warning about becoming a WWE Superstar, as she has already started training, and not to take the wrong side between him and his father.

There is currently no word on when Gutierrez or the other recruits may debut on NXT or other programming. The Takedown on SI will provide more information as it becomes available.