WWE Hall of Famer Set to Wrestle Last Match At 83 Years Old

Ric Flair set the bar in 2022. Jimmy Valiant is about to rip through that bar in grand fashion on April 25.

83-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Valiant is set to wrestle his last match for NAWA Championship Wrestling. Valiant made his wrestling debut in 1964 and traveled the world as a pro wrestling star. He and his kayfabe brother Johnny Valiant overpowered the tag team scene as WWWF Tag Team champions for 370 days.

The WWWF became the WWF soon after Vince McMahon Jr. assumed control of the company.

52 years after Valiant won those WWWF Tag Team championships, he is wrestling his final pro wrestling match. Ric Flair had his last match in July 2022 alongisde Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair was ten years younger than Valiant is currently.

Jimmy Valiant | IMAGO / Dreamstine

Despite his age, Valiant's intentions and goals are extremely clear.

Valiant's first match in three years

Unlike Flair at the time of his last match, Valiant has actually wrestled somewhat recently. At 80 years old, he wrestled in a six-man tag team match hosted by the same promotion that now hosts his last match. Valiant delivered a statement for his final match.

"Yes, this will be my final dance. I've retired before but this is truly my last dance. I'm honored to hang up my boots after 62 years of wrestling pro. I had over 15,000 matches and drove 6 million miles on U.S. highways, plus flying getting to those matches...I want to dance down that aisle to my theme song, "Boy From New York City" one last time to make wrestling in 7 decades from 1964 to 2026 a reality for me." Jimmy Valiant

The show is being promoted as "Boogie's Last Dance" on April 25 in Lancaster, South Carolina. Valiant wants to dance down to the ring to his theme song and he made it clear that he wants to wrestle in seven different decades since his debut.

NAWA promoter speaks

NAWA promoter Michael Elliot delivered a statement along with the announcement of Boogie's Last Dance as well.

"We are honored to have this moment be a part of NAWA. This will truly be a historic evening." NAWA promoter Michael Elliot

Valiant collected tag team championships all over the territories with Johnny. Pro Wrestling Illustrated crowned them the No. 1 tag team in 1974. He's a two-time NWA television champion and, most notably, a WWE Hall of Famer, inducted in 1996.