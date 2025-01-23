Tom Pestock (Formerly Baron Corbin) Discusses His Shocking WWE Departure
Tom Pestock became a staple of WWE programming while wrestling under the Baron Corbin name, cementing himself as a fixture of weekly TV during his decade-plus run with the company.
That all came to a close in November of 2024, when his WWE contract was surprisingly not renewed, ending his 12-year run with the company. He was largely absent from the main roster after an NXT run that saw him become a tag team champion, and his character never got a proper sendoff on TV.
Pestock appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet this week, and detailed his departure.
"I wish it hadn't ended like it did. I wish I had more opportunity to continue with this babyface thing," Pestock said. "Nobody wants it to end. Any job, it's not fun. But it's also exciting at the same time, because now I can literally do whatever. I can try to create something new. I can go in different directions."
Pestock noted to Van Vliet he was the ultimate team player during his WWE run, and was up to any role the company put him in. That ranged from beating Kurt Angle in his retirement match to losing to Finn Balor in minutes.
"I think the most frustrating part for me is not understanding why there's an ulterior motive there. Because, again, I've been a company guy through and through. I've never said no to doing something. I've made everything work that I've been given, not complained, have never once complained online. You can send me to talk to ESPN. You can send me to talk to Boys and Girls club," he said.
"I fit the mold of a professional. I dress professional. I show up professional. I don't miss shows. Thirteen years, never once missed a show or training or anything because of injury or being sick. Not once, not even COVID. I was a hero during COVID in my opinion, I was on every show. Sometimes both shows, I've been a team player through and through and I think maybe in the end it hurt me a little bit always being the guy that's like, yeah, no problem. Oh, you need Finn Balor 'The Demon' to beat me up in three minutes at SummerSlam? Okay, no problem, cool.'"
Pestock made his debut on the independent circuit at Sunday's "The People vs. GCW" event at the Hammerstein Ballroom, losing to Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport Rules match. He told Van Vliet he was grateful for his WWE run, but now is paving his path forward.
"So it was a weird place to be, but I think now, again that moment yesterday, standing in between the two buildings, it’s pretty cool to go, 'yeah man, I was here, now I'm here,'" he said. "How do we get back to there? Not necessarily WWE, but that level of accomplishment."
Pestock shared he will now be wrestling under the name "Bishop Dyer" moving forward.
