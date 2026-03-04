WWE's Internal Reaction to Danhausen's Early Returns Revealed

Despite a less-than-stellar debut, the WWE Universe appears to love that Danhausen.

The former AEW star introduced himself to an entirely new audience last Saturday night at the Elimination Chamber. After weeks of teases surrounding the mystery crate, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis opened it live in front of a sold-out crowd at the United Center and revealed Danhausen and his dancing Ghoulhausens.

The Chicago crowd greeted him with a mixed reaction at best and then outright booed him when the segment came to a close. However, he's won over some people after his follow-up appearance Monday night on Raw.

Danhausens debut shirt is the top seller on @WWEShop go give Danhausen all of your human monies or face the same fate of Mysterious Dominik. https://t.co/BUdxhHVxbc pic.twitter.com/bYEjDr0mIg — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 4, 2026

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported on Wednesday that Danhausen's merchandise has moved rather well this week, and the company has been “pleasantly surprised” with the early numbers. As you can see in the post above, Danhausen himself is promoting his t-shirt as a top seller over on WWE Shop.

Johnson also noted in his report that Danhausen is expected to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week before making his way to SmackDown this Friday night in Portland, Oregon.

Those folks who were unfamiliar with his work got a taste of Danhausen's comedic chops and crazy antics this past Monday night. They also learned that it's no joke when he curses someone. More importantly, Dominik Mysterio learned not to mess with Danhausen as he lost his Men's Intercontinental Championship to Penta just minutes after he received the double point of doom from his new very nice, but very evil coworker.

Danhausen is in WWE for the long haul

Danhausen has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with WWE, which had actually been in the works for weeks before his contract with All Elite Wrestling officially expired, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp.

"We're told there are no real issues regarding him negotiating a deal upon his exit. There are provisions in contracts that limit what can and can't be negotiated during contracts, but it gets to a point to where all sides generally look the other way, as it would be a waste of time to exercise it."

It was indicated to Ross Sapp that Danhausen was always planned to keep his name and gimmick in WWE, although possible changes to his character may have been pitched by the creative team. Danhausen spent the last four years in AEW, but was sparingly used on television during the final two years of his deal.