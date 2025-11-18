Dolph Ziggler Reacts To Shocking WWE Monday Night Raw Return

TNA wrestler Nic Nemeth was the ultimate utility player for WWE as Dolph Ziggler for nearly 20 years, and he got a proper farewell moment on Monday Night Raw this week.

Nemeth appeared as Solo Sikoa's surprise opponent in "The Last Time Is Now" Tournament, which will determine who will face John Cena in his final match next month in Washington, D.C. Nemeth worked under the Ziggler name for the first time since his 2023 WWE release, shocking the crowd at Madison Square Garden. He would ultimately lose the match.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio on Tuesday morning, Nemeth discussed how the evening unfolded in New York City.

“Insanely fun and awesome and cool. I had to hide out all day, which was fun," Nemeth said.

"Once someone comes and visits you, then a couple more people come to visit you. And then my brother goes, ‘Oh, I just found out online and it’s official that it’s you.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, great.’ So it took a solid hour of people poking their head in to wave to put it online somewhere. But it was awesome."

Ziggler's History With John Cena

Ziggler entered the tournament for one last shot at John Cena. | WWE

Ziggler's stock was on the rise in WWE back in 2012. He had won the SmackDown Money in the Bank briefcase, a move that most fans saw as something that would set him up for major world title success in the near future.

He would get locked in a feud with Cena that winter, facing him in a ladder match for the briefcase at TLC. AJ Lee, who was briefly aligned with Cena at the time, would turn on the 17-time world champion and join forces with Ziggler. Their feud would continue, and Big E would get the call-up from NXT to join their team.

Ziggler would go on to cash in his briefcase successfully the night after WrestleMania 29 to become World Heavyweight Champion. That's why he felt his inclusion in the tournament to face Cena made sense.

"They (WWE) could have me back for any show in any city, and it would be cool and fun. I am very fortunate to have something like the Cena tournament and like, ‘Hey, you have history with this guy’ and you don't even have to force it. We have genuine history. It's really cool," he said.

"And then also getting to be in Madison Square Garden, getting to come back after two years, all these positions and be a surprise. All these different pieces all added up."

Would the WWE Fans Remember Dolph Ziggler?

Nic Nemeth was with WWE from 2005 through 2023. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Even though Nemeth has had quite a bit of success in TNA, including a run as TNA World Heavyweight Champion, he still had nerves about his appearance Monday night.

Ultimately, though, he said his fears disappeared less than a second after his music hit.

"I was excited, but it's wrestling. We have these egos. We’re crazy. I go, ‘I hope they remember 'cause otherwise, what am I doing here?’ And then music hits, and you get that 1-1,000 of like, ‘Okay, they do. Alright, let's go to work.’”

The 45-year-old remains on a working deal with TNA despite the Raw appearance.

