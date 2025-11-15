WWE Legend Reveals Interest In Royal Rumble Return

The Royal Rumble will soon be upon us, with WWE stars from the past and present ready to throw their names into the hat for a shot at headlining WrestleMania 42. One former Divas division legend appears to be among those names ready to get back in the ring.

Former WWE and ECW star Jazz has remained active in the wrestling industry over the last several years, even wrestling in a battle royal for TNA earlier this year. While she has done some agent work for the promotion, she has not ruled out making other in-ring appearances in the future.

Speaking with Ring The Belle, the former WWE Women's Champion noted she would be open to appearing in the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble match, and just would need a little bit of time to get her body ready for it.

“God, give me heads up so I can prepare myself," she said. "Don’t let it be a two-week notice. That’s all I ask. Give me at least a month so I can prepare myself. Mentally, more mentally, but yet physically as well. So I can get in the gym, you know, work on my guns a little bit. You know, but yeah, just give me a little heads up, and I’ll most definitely be prepared.”

Jazz's WWE Ties

Jazz got her first major appearances in wrestling under her belt back in ECW in 1999 and 2000, eventually jumping to WWE in 2001. Not long after her debut, she would defeat WWE Hall of Famer Trish Status in February of 2002 to become WWE Women's Championship.

She'd go on to defeat both Stratus and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Lita at WrestleMania X8 in March. Jazz would again challenge for the title at WrestleMania XIX, losing to Stratus and Victoria in a triple-threat match.

She'd be released by WWE in 2004, briefly returning in 2006 to be a part of the revived ECW brand. He run would not last long, however, and she would be gone from the company again the following year.

Despite this, she remained extremely active in the wrestling space, appearing for various promotions over the next decade and even becoming NWA Women's World Champion. She'd also wrestle for both AEW and TNA, moving to backstage work for TNA as noted.

The 53-year-old was recently a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center alongside several other former WWE names.

This year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be the first on international soil, hailing from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

