Several Notable Former WWE Names Reportedly Coaching At Performance Center
The WWE Performance Center continues to grow, and a new report indicates that some notable names attached to both WWE's past and present have been showing their faces at the warehouse as of late.
It is common for WWE to bring in guest coaches throughout the year, often incorporating former talent as well as people from outside of the brand occasionally finding their way to Orlando for a week or two. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported on Monday that has been the case for the company recently.
Johnson notes that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP (T.J. Perkins), ECW legend Jazz, and producer/CM Punk associate Ace Steel have all been guest coaches in recent weeks. The report indicates that Perkins is currently at the Performance Center this week, while Jazz was there last week.
No timeline was given on how often Steel has been contributing.
WWE Ties For All Three
Though Perkins was most recently associated with the company, all three do have their own respective ties to WWE in some form.
Perkins was the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classic winner nine years ago, defeating Gran Metalik in the finals and becoming the first WWE Cruiserweight Champion in its resurrected lineage. He was with the promotion from 2016 through 2019, and would go on to become a major presence in New Japan Pro-Wrestling following his departure in February of 2019.
Jazz came over to WWE in 2001 following a two-year tenure in ECW. She was with WWE initially from 2001 through 2004, becoming WWE Women's Champion in February of 2002 and successfully defending the title against Lita and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania X8.
She would end up making a brief return in 2006 as a part of the resurrected ECW brand, but hardly appeared on TV.
She would find success with NWA and TNA over the years, and returned to WWE in May to guest coach for the first time. She was also shown on TV briefly as a legend at Evolution 2 over the summer.
Steel, meanwhile, has several brief appearances with WWE as a wrestler in the mid-2000s, but would find the most success as a coach at the Performance Center from 2019 through 2022. He would jump to AEW not long after, and appeared on-screen as an associate of real-life close friend CM Punk.
However, Steel's AEW tenure is perhaps best known for his involvement in the backstage brawl involving Punk and The Elite after AEW All Out in 2022, leading to his dismissal. He would be hired back briefly before being let go again. He joined TNA as a producer in 2024.
