AJ Styles Reveals The Dream Match He Tried To Make Happen

Dream matches aren't just for fans. Wrestlers have their own dream matches, too.

And whether it be a match like CM Punk vs "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, or Sting vs The Undertaker, the possibilities are nearly endless.

AJ Styles is one wrestler who has revealed his dream match.

AJ Styles reveals his dream opponent

Despite the fact that "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels had retired back in 2010 at WrestleMania 26, long before AJ Styles had signed with the WWE in 2016, there were a lot of people who wanted to see a match between two wrestlers that many consider some of the greatest of all time.

The match seemed semi-possible when Michaels came out of retirement for a tag bout at Crown Jewel 2018, where he teamed with Triple H and faced off against The Brothers of Destruction. This would be the only time Michaels has wrestled since, though.

Appearing on the Six Feet Under podcast with The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, AJ Styles spoke a bit about that possible dream match.

"I tried to make that happen...I was very jealous of some of the guys who were in WWE that had the opportunity to wrestle you (The Undertaker). Shawn Michaels and Triple H, and I was like jealous. So I was like, 'Can I wrestle Shawn?' They go, 'He's not gonna wrestle, ' I was like, 'Can I ask him? Did anyone ask him?' And of course, I don't know if they ever did. I assume the answer was no. AJ Styles, Six Feet Under Podcast

Styles reveals that he then went on to ask about wrestling The Undertaker instead, which ultimately resulted in their Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

AJ Styles being The Undertaker's last opponent

While you can never say never in wrestling and the majority of stars who retire end up coming back for more matches, The Undertaker's final match still stands as his WrestleMania contest against AJ Styles.

During the podcast, The Undertaker admitted he had to think for a while about taking the match with Styles, saying he didn't want to do a disservice by having a bad match and that he was struggling match by match.

