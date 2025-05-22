Latest Report Says WWE WrestleMania Set To Return To Las Vegas After New Orleans Cancellation
WrestleMania 42 was originally scheduled to take place in New Orleans next year, but the event was reportedly canceled by WWE.
Now, reports indicate that the company will bring its biggest event of 2026 back to Las Vegas, the site of this year's record-breaking WrestleMania 41 event. Nola.com was the first to report the news, stating that leadership inside of WWE made the decision.
"After the success of this year's event, the new leadership running WWE decided that they would rather hold next year's event in Las Vegas and see what response they get from fans, according to an industry official who wasn't authorized to be quoted by name."- Nola.com
MORE: New Photos of Sable And Brock Lesnar With Long Hair Appear Online
WWE have not made any official statement or commented on the New Orleans cancellation or the report that WrestleMania 42 is heading back to Las Vegas.
Dave Meltzer, meanwhile, reported that while Vegas isn't officially locked in, it's locked in enough to pull out of New Orleans. Meltzer wrote, "Vegas is the plan. Not locked but one would think pulling out of New Orleans means locked enough they'd tell New Orleans today they were out."
WrestleMania 41 was held inside Allegiant Stadium. The night one main event featured a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. Night two was main-evented by John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes. In that match, Cena won the world title from Rhodes, becoming the only wrestler to ever hold a world championship on 17 different occasions. WrestleMania 41 broke a wide array of WWE live event records.
As for New Orleans, the city will still get this year's UFC 318 PPV event, Money in the Bank 2026, and will reportedly get a different WrestleMania down the line.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Willow Nightingale Explains The Significance Of Being In Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing (Exclusive)
WWE LFG Winner Tyra Mae Steele On The Undertaker: 'That Man's Like A Dad' (Exclusive)
Backstage Belief That Zoey Stark Will Miss Significant Time After WWE Raw Injury
Big Tag Team Match For John Cena Reportedly Being Pitched For WWE Money In The Bank