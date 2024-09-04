WWE Looking To Sell Major Asset In Stamford, Connecticut
WWE appears to be looking to offload its former headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Local Connecticut website CT Insider first reported that the former HQ, called Titan Towers, was listed for sale on real estate company Newmark's website. The listing is currently available to view here.
The site lists the building size at over 90,000 square feet set on 1.19 acres, with 11 foot ceilings, a cafeteria, rooftop patio, a fitness center, and over 300 parking spaces. The property zoning permits the use of the property as residential multifamily, research and development, educational, health clubs, and more.
No sale price is listed at the moment, with only 'Subject To Offer' noted.
More can be found on the Newmark website, including a teaser PDF, photos of the property, demographics of the area, and more.
WWE occupied the property from 1991 to 2023, when they moved into their new corporate HQ at 707 Washington Blvd.