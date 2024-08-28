WWE Reveals RAW Announce Team
At SummerSlam, ESPN and ABC college football commentator, Joe Tessitore, appeared on camera with Michael Cole to announce his arrival at the announcer's table for Raw, while Michael Cole would be moving to Smackdown.
The announcer shake-up is mostly due to Pat McAfee moving back to ESPN to cover college football.
Corey Graves was previously announced to join Cole on the Smackdown broadcasts, and now Variety is reporting that Wade Barrett will be Tessitore's partner on Raw starting on September 3.
Barrett has previously announced for all three WWE brands: NXT, Raw, and Smackdown.
When Raw moves to Netflix in January, McAfee is slated to rejoin Cole at the announcer's desk. Smackdown is moving to USA in October under WWE's new rights deal, but it's yet to be announced who will man that broadcast when Cole and McAfee move back to Raw in January.
As part of that rights deal, NXT, which is currently on USA, will also find a new home in October when it moves to The CW.
In July, Tessitore told WWE.com that "Cole is the greatest to ever sit in that chair," adding "As a lifelong viewer, I’m humbled to join this team and to serve our fans.”
Tessitore's résumé includes boxing commentary for ESPN, Pro Bowl broadcasts, and a lead chair for Monday Night Football.
As a self-proclaimed lifelong fan, it will be interesting to see how Tessitore stacks up next to Barrett when he debuts for WWE Raw on September 3.