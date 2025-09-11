Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Says Cost To Watch AEW On HBO Max Will Go Up
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav knows he has a quality streaming service on his hands and AEW fans should be aware that there will be a price increase for subscribers that better reflects the company's view of its value.
Zaslav did not offer any details on when HBO Max subscriptions would be going up, or by how much, but he told the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference this week that those folks with an account are currently getting a great deal.
“The fact that this is quality — and that’s true across our company, motion picture, TV production and and streaming quality — we all we think that gives us a chance to raise price,” Zaslav said. “We think we’re way underpriced. We’re going to take our time.”
A basic HBO Max subscription, with ads, runs a subscriber $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The standard subscription bumps the cost up to $16.99 per month and finally the premium tier is available for $20.99 per month. Both the standard and premium packages can also by purchased a year in advance for a 16 percent discount.
In addition to price increases, Warner Bros. Discovery will soon be looking into a crackdown on password sharing.
“We haven’t been pushing on the password sharing and the economics yet,” he said. “People are really starting to love HBO Max. That’s the key. We want them to fall in love with our content, with our series, with the differentiated offering outside of the U.S." h/t Hollywood Reporter
AEW pay-per-views to air on HBO Max starting with All Out
AEW All Out is coming up on Saturday, September 20 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. It will be the company's first pay-per-view to be available for purchase on HBO Max, with subscribers to the streaming service receiving a discounted price of $39.99.
Pre-orders are open now, with replays of the event available for up to six months. Both TNT and HBO Max will also be airing a 'Saturday Tailgate Brawl' that Saturday afternoon. It's a one-hour pre-show that will go live at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT), ahead of the All Out's new special start time of 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT).
The card will be headlined by Hangman Adam Page defending his AEW Men's World Championship against TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Timeless Toni Storm putting her AEW Women's World Championship up for grabs in a Fatal 4-Way Match and Canada's own Cope and Christian Cage teaming up to take on FTR.
In addition to all PPV's moving forward, All Elite Wrestling fans can also stream every episode of Dynamite and Collision on HBO Max.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
Why WWE WrestleMania 43 Will Reportedly Be Held In Saudi Arabia
WWE Fans Won't Be Happy With TKO COO's Comments On Ticket Price Affordability
Daniel Garcia Turns Heel And Joins Jon Moxley And The Death Riders On AEW Dynamite
The Chip On The Shoulder Of Bishop Dyer Comes From A Very Healthy Place (Exclusive)