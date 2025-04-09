WWE Names Three Legacy Inductees For 2025 Hall Of Fame Class
Three WWE legends are now Hall of Fame bound.
The company named Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. and Ivan Koloff as the Legacy inductees for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class.
They join a class that will be headlined by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque and includes Michelle McCool, Lex Luger and The Natural Disasters. Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 will also be inducted as the inaugural "Immortal Moment".
"Known as 'The Ugandan Giant,' Kamala was one of WWE’s most memorable Superstars with his intimidating war paint and unpredictable style inside the ring," WWE wrote in their announcement Wednesday. "Kamala battled the likes of Hulk Hogan and Undertaker as a feared villain, then later endeared himself to the WWE Universe with a lovable innocence that showed the true heart of Jim Harris."
Dory Funk Sr. was the patriarch of the famed Funk family and now joins his sons, Terry and Dory Funk Jr., in the WWE Hall of Fame. The company referred to Funk Sr. as a skilled amateur wrestler, who would play a vital role in the history of the sport as both performer and promoter.
Last but not least, WWE is recognizing 'The Russian Bear” Ivan Koloff. The man who ended Bruno Sammartino's record-breaking seven-year reign as WWE Champion when he defeated 'The Living Legend' at Madison Square Garden in January of 1971.
Although Koloff's run with the gold would last just three weeks, he made headlines around the world the night he defeated Sammartino.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18 at the BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Congratulations to all of this year's WWE Hall of Fame inductees.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Hammerstone Navigated Rocky Free Agent Waters And Tumultuous Times In TNA On The Road Home To MLW (Exclusive)
More Details On Where Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton's WWE SmackDown Promo Went Wrong
Stephanie McMahon Recreates Rhea Ripley's Look And WWE Entrance
Kevin Knight Talks Signing With Both AEW & NJPW, WWE Interest & Best of Super Juniors Tournament (Exclusive)