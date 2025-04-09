More Details On Where Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton's WWE SmackDown Promo Went Wrong
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair made headlines for all the wrong reasons this past Friday night.
Their promo exchange on SmackDown reportedly went way off the rails and dissolved into personal attacks against one another that were not in the script, nor were they cleared with creative ahead of time.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has spoken to a number of people within WWE and has garnered a better understanding of where things went off the rails. The exchange got rolling when Charlotte adlibbed first by calling herself a nepo-queen.
"Which didn't garner much heat," Ross Sapp reported. "However, when Charlotte began mocking Tiffany Stratton's voice, a number of people backstage felt like Tiffany Stratton 'needed to fight back,' but that going personal to that degree without it being cleared was ill-advised."
Neither the line about Charlotte's recent divorce from fellow SmackDown star Andrade, nor Charlotte's accusations of Ludwig Kaiser (Stratton's real life significant other) being in her social media DM's were cleared by the creative team, according to Ross Sapp.
"Digital producers were instructed to edit the personal relationship references and Charlotte making fun of Tiffany's voice from the YouTube editions. The general reaction backstage was some confusion when Charlotte emulated Tiffany, and general "oh s---," when Tiffany and Charlotte got deeply personal."
While there was heat on both women for the segment Friday, as our Jon Alba reported over the weekend, Ross Sapp did not hear of any issues backstage after it was over.
Charlotte Flair is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship next weekend at WrestleMania 41.
