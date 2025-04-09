Stephanie McMahon Recreates Rhea Ripley's Look And WWE Entrance
Stephanie McMahon is enjoying showcasing a new side of herself on the ESPN+ program "Stephanie's Places," and she had a chance to shine the spotlight on one of WWE's most popular stars in the most recent episode.
No. 1 contender to the WWE Women's World Championship Rhea Ripley was McMahon's guest on this particular edition of the show, and she offered high praise for the 28-year-old Australian while being given a unique opportunity.
“I love your music, my famous last words,” McMahon said lightly. “Little did I know, Rhea had a bit of a surprise for me. Not many people get the opportunity to accompany Rhea Ripley on stage. How could I say no, and if I’m doing it, I’m going all in."
McMahon has been a TV performer since the late 1990s, but even she admitted she never had made an entrance quite like Ripley's.
“For more than two decades, I’ve been a part of many entrances, but nothing could be cooler than actually becoming Rhea Ripley," she said. "I could feel Rhea’s energy, even with no fans in the stands. She has tremendous stature, poise, intelligence, strength, and vulnerability. Like Stone Cold said, Rhea Ripley is the total package."
Ripley and McMahon proceeded to make an entrance together, with the former WWE Smackdown general manager donning Ripley's signature look to express their brutality together in an empty NXT arena. McMahon noted Ripley is a shining example of what WWE aims to do with developing the stars of tomorrow
“The overwhelming theme I learned today is passion. As Shawn Michaels said, being passionate can take something and make it extraordinary," she said. "Look no further than Rhea Ripley. If the WWE Performance Center keeps creating stars in her mold, the future of WWE is in excellent hands.”
H/T WrestleZone for partial transcript.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Will Ospreay Credits ECW Legend For Changing His AEW TV Wrestling Style (Exclusive)
Ric Flair Reacts To Charlotte Flair And Tiffany Stratton’s Controversial WWE SmackDown Segment
Drew McIntyre Questions The Toughness Of Some Of The New Wrestlers
Dominik Mysterio On Being The Bad Guy, Bringing A New Element To The Mysterio Name