WWE Night Of Champions 2026: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

A new King and Queen of the Ring will be crowned at WWE Night Of Champions 2026 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It's Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso in the King of the Ring final, with the winner earning a world championship opportunity at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns, the current World Heavyweight Champion, has tried to motivate Jey to win the tournament to take aim at Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. However, Femi has made it clear that "The Tribal Chief" is his target if he's victorious.

Will Jey notch even more momentum for The Bloodline entering SummerSlam? Or will "The Ruler" set up a highly anticipated showdown with Reigns?

Speaking of Rhodes, he's set for a Triple Threat Match with Gunther and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Queen of the Ring final features Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY.

Morgan was a surprise entrant in the tournament, noting that her goal is to have all the gold. That would likely mean a clash with the currently injured WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam to possibly unify the top women's titles.

But there would also be plenty of intrigue for a match between SKY and Ripley, who are best friends and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Elsewhere, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker go one-on-one in a Steel Cage Match, Trick Williams defends the United States Championship against Ricky Saints, and Tiffany Stratton tries to hold off Jade Cargill for the Women's United States Championship.

Here is everything we know about Night of Champions in Riyadh. Check back for more updates throughout the day.

Sami Zayn vs. Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes (c) - Triple Threat Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn | WWE

Controversy has been the theme between these three superstars, with Zayn creating chaos as the special guest referee in the recent match between Rhodes and Gunther on SmackDown.

Can Rhodes find a way to retain the title? Will Gunther finally defeat the champion? Or is it Zayn's turn to sit at the top of WWE?

Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso - King of the Ring Final

Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso | WWE

There are several compelling scenarios in play in what may be the most anticipated match on the Night of Champions card.

Femi winning would set up the dream match with Reigns, but Jey is as confident as ever that he's going to be the new King of the Ring.

Possible wild cards? Brock Lesnar, Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight all have reasons to play a role in determining the victor.

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY in the Queen of the Ring Final

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY | WWE

The ongoing Judgment Day drama between Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez could be important in this match.

Morgan has talked down to her stablemates in recent weeks, which could give one or both of them the motivation to prevent the Women's World Champion from accomplishing her mission.

And then there's the potential returns of Ripley or Stephanie Vaquer to boost Sky's shot at a world title match at SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker - Steel Cage Match

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker | WWE

This seems to be the blowoff match between what, at one point, were the top two members of The Vision, and they'll unleash their frustration inside a steel cage.

The winner figures to be in the world title picture at SummerSlam or beyond, which means that there is a lot on the line when these two rivals step into the ring at Night of Champions.

Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams (c) - United States Championship

Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints | WWE

Saints scored what many considered to be an upset victory against Carmelo Hayes in a recent No. 1 Contender's Match on SmackDown, and he gets a shot to prove that he is indeed absolute.

But dethroning Trick is going to be easier said than done, given that the two-time NXT Champion has been one of WWE's hottest stars in 2026 thus far.

Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton (c) - Women's United States Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill | WWE

These two superstars had a rivalry for the WWE Women's Championship a year ago, and now the focus is on the Women's United States Championship.

Cargill is rumored to be on a collision course with Charlotte Flair, while Stratton has an interesting pairing with Chelsea Green at the moment.

How could both Flair and Green factor into this title match on the road to SummerSlam?

WWE Night Of Champions date

Date: June 27, 2026

WWE Night Of Champions time

Time: 2 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. CST

WWE Night Of Champions location

Location: Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

How to Watch WWE Night Of Champions

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited (first hour exclusively on ESPN), Netflix (international)

WWE Night Of Champions Match Card:

Sami Zayn vs. Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes (c) in a Triple Threat Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso in the King of the Ring Final

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY in the Queen of the Ring Final

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker in a Steel Cage Match

Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams (c) for the United States Championship

Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton (c) for the Women's United States Championship