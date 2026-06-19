Update on Jade Cargill Creative Plans This Summer

A storm may be approaching both Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jade Cargill is no longer the WWE Women's Champion, but major plans are still in the works for her as WWE inches closer to its next two Premium Live Events.

It was reported last week that the creative team was discussing a potential Jade Cargill versus Charlotte Flair match during SummerSlam weekend this August, and recent events on-screen are certainly steering both women in that direction.

The insiders over at TRNBCKL, who used to be affiliated with BodySlam and have a reputation for accurate reporting, have now heard similar when it comes to a future Cargill/Flair singles match.

"Sources close to WWE have noted to TRNBCKL that Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill has been under heavy consideration as of late from creative to take place at this year's upcoming two night SummerSlam event," their report said Friday afternoon.

TRNBCKL noted that a match between The Queen and The Storm has long been on WWE's radar, dating all the way back to when they first crossed paths in the fall of 2023.

Before that epic encounter can take place, both Cargill and Flair have other business that needs tending.

Jade Cargill appears next in line for Tiffany Stratton's Women's United States Championship

Tiffany Stratton | WWE

Charlotte is still alive in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She'll be facing Women's World Champion Liv Morgan on the Friday, June 19 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, with a spot in the finals against IYO SKY on the line.

The last round of both the Queen and King of the Ring Tournaments will take place on Saturday, June 27 at Night of Champions. The winners of their respective crowns will then move on to challenge the world champion of their choosing at SummerSlam.

If Flair and Cargill are in serious consideration to face one another during the "Biggest Party of the Summer", then Charlotte may still be a Queen without a crown when the tournament has come to a close. It's possible, however, that Flair is still competing for championship gold in a few weeks.

"It was also quietly noted to TRNBCKL that Jade Cargill is said to be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's United States Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia next weekend, " TRNBCKL added in their report.

TRNBCKL speculated that an official announcement regarding Tiffany and Jade would come later this evening on SmackDown.

Stratton replaced the injured Rhea Ripley on the official poster for Night of Champions, which led many to believe that she'd be competing on the show.

If Stratton and Cargill are made official for Night of Champions, it would be the first time that the Women's United States Championship has been defended on a PLE in its history.